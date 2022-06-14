Marissa Dugan made it a goal her freshman year in college to become the first All-American softball player at Indiana University of Pa.
The former Albert Gallatin star went on to achieve that lofty goal but she wasn’t as sure about another great recent accomplishment.
Dugan was named to the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
“You never really think that you would receive an honor like that,” Dugan said while discussing her induction on George Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show on WMBS Radio recently. “I know I had great support from Ron Rifenberg and Carl Planiczka and Gene Franks, those guys who kind of watched me grow up and watched me play.
“They’d say, ‘Hey kid, it’s coming, it’s coming,’ and I’d say, oh, OK. But there are such great athletes from the area.”
Inductees and representatives will be recognized at the Hall of Fame Golf Outing/Luncheon/Social starting at 9 a.m. on June 17 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville.
“It was a really good feeling, a very proud moment to get that call,” said Dugan, who graduated from AG in 1996. “Actually it was Mr. Franks who called and said, ‘I just want to let you know you’re in, kid.’ It is an honor to be inducted with that group of athletes going into this 13th class as well.”
Dugan was a two-sport starter at Albert Gallatin in basketball and softball but preferred the latter.
“I’m from an athletic family and probably from the time I was about four or five, it started with Tee-Ball, I always have been involved with softball,” Dugan said.
Dugan thanked her patents and sisters for spurring her on in her athletic journey.
“Athletics were always important,” Dugan said. “My dad was a wrestler. He had three girls so no wrestlers. He had to settle for a softball player and a couple of cheerleaders. Our family is very close and super supportive. I’m blessed to have had that.
“Both of my parents — my dad worked in the coal mine for over 40 years — I can say that honestly they never missed a game. There was always one of them at every game. I would practice then I would come home and drag my sisters along. There were probably better infielders and outfielders than I was just because of all the practice they got. It was a family affair.
“There’s no way I would’ve been able to do what I did, especially high school through college, if it weren’t for the support of my parents.”
Dugan put together an outstanding softball career as a four-year starter playing mainly second base and outfield under coach Randy Brooks for the Lady Colonials. She hit .333 as a freshman, .450 as a sophomore, .627 as a junior and .654 as a senior. She finished her AG career with an incredible .515 batting average, 107 hits and 99 stolen bases.
Dugan still holds several school records.
The softball program gradually improved while Dugan was there and the Lady Colonials went 13-3 her senior season and made the WPIAL playoffs for the first time. They defeated Southmoreland before falling in the semifinals to Hempfield.
Dugan earned multiple honors her senior season. She was a National Softball Coaches Association All-American, made the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region team and was named to the Post-Gazette All-Star Team.
Dugan was also named to the All-Fayette County team four times.
“That’s what you were expected to do,” Dugan said of her impressive resume. “I didn’t know any differently. That what you thought your job was, to go out there and perform. I had an amazing career, I played with amazing teammates and it made it a lot of fun while being very competitive.”
Dugan also was a key component for some very successful AG girls basketball teams, though she downplays her role.
“I was kind of like a Dennis Rodman. I think I averaged more fouls than I did points,” Dugan said with a laugh. “I played with great teammates, Shauntai Hall, Carol Harris, Becky Rishel, and a great coach, Kamela Meikle, who taught me the most discipline other than my parents. It was fun, probably the most in shape we’ve ever been.
“I would say basketball-wise my junior year when Shauntai Hall was here, that was probably our best year.
“So I played a little bit of basketball but definitely belonged outside on the dirt and grass.”
Dugan would go on to have an stellar softball career at IUP though she had her doubts at first.
“I wasn’t really sure if I would be good enough to play somewhere,” Dugan said. “Along the way you would hear the naysayers that said, ‘Oh, I’m not really sure, maybe you could make it at a small junior college somewhere.’
“It wasn’t until probably my junior year, my dad and I were practicing and he said you better start thinking about where you want to go. You could probably play at the next level.”
Dugan got noticed in a roundabout way.
“My high school coach (Randy Brooks) had actually contacted Sue Snyder of IUP to come and watch a pitcher we had at the time,” Dugan explained. “They wound up kind of scouting me out while they were there. I was very fortunate that had happened. It landed me where I needed to be and that was at IUP.”
Dugan played multiple positions in high school but had a favorite spot as she entered the IUP program.
“I definitely belonged in the outfield,” she said. “I was brought in there and played second base my freshman year in our fall season. I told her (Snyder) I’m really not an infielder, I’m more comfortable in the outfield. Thank goodness that Coach Snyder kind of listened and gave me the opportunity. So my freshman year I started in right field. After my freshman season I moved over to center field.”
Just as she did at AG, Dugan excelled at IUP. She was named All-PSAC four times and was named an NCAA/NFCA All-American as a centerfielder in 2000.
Dugan got some unexpected inspiration her freshman year to reach the latter goal.
“We used to have we called them study tables,” Dugan recalled. “During that time we would do mental skills. Coach Snyder was big on the mental part of the game. I can remember her telling us write down goals. I can remember her saying to our pitcher, who came in with the same class that I did, you can go ahead and write down there you’re going to be our first All-American at IUP.
“So I remember writing that as MY goal, first All-American softball player at IUP. Four years later you fast forward and there you are.”
It was one of Dugan’s proudest moments, which she shared with her family.
“We were going to the World Series and my coach called me and said, ‘You’re on the ballot to be an All-American so you need to have a big tournament.’ You want to talk about pressure,” Dugan said. “So I can remember playing at Cal, that’s close to home, and family there and friends there and I had a pretty big weekend. We ended up losing to Bloomsburg.”
A few days later the telephone rang.
“I can remember that call, it came in about two o’clock in the morning,” Dugan said. “It was Coach Snyder. She said, ‘Hey, I just need to let you know you’re an All-American.’ And I was like, ‘What?’”
Dugan couldn’t wait to share the news with her family.
“My dad would get up early to go to work,” Dugan said, “so I waited until about 4:30, probably gave them a heart attack when I called. I said, ‘Better book us some tickets, we’re going to Atlanta.’ He was like, ‘For what?’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m an All-American.’
“It was really cool to share that with them. They just gave up so much, same with my sisters, always having to be at a ballfield. So it was a really cool honor to win something like that.”
It was a fitting cap to Dugan’s career at IUP where she still ranks first or second in 12 different offensive categories. She still holds career records for RBIs (119), home runs (19) and batting average (.325) and also holds the single-season mark for batting average (.389).
Dugan helped lead IUP to its first two two NCAA Regional Tournament appearances.
“I was blessed with the opportunity to play, and then to start and to play for four years at that level was exciting,” said Dugan, who was inducted into the IUP Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.
Dugan graduated from IUP in sports medicine and later got her master’s degree. She spent one year as the head athletic trainer at Slippery Rock before moving to Ocean City, Maryland. She then returned to Fayette County and is currently assistant principal at Albert Gallatin.
“I was in Ocean City for 20 years, taught health and phys-ed and coached a little bit there,” Dugan said. “I have two nieces and two nephews and really started to miss home. The way everything kind of fell into place for me, the man upstairs had a plan for me and that plan was to be back at home.
“I’m back here. I’m able to coach my niece. She plays at Albert Gallatin, she plays travel ball for me.
“It’s really cool to make that full circle. It’s really good to be back home and doing what I love to do.”
NOTE: The Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame would like to note that the Golf Outing and Luncheon on June 17 is sold out. The event will be livestreamed on the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.