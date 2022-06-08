Pat Bradley was one of many talented basketball players from Uniontown St. John’s High School over the years but has one very significant distinction.
Bradley was the only St. John’s product to go on to play NCAA Division-1 basketball, which he did at St. Peter’s College.
Bradley, who was the 1969-70 district scoring champion, had an outstanding career at St. John’s, scoring 1,185 career points. He died on Oct. 7, 2018, at the age of 66.
Bradley is part of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Inductees and representatives will be recognized at the Hall of Fame Golf Outing/Luncheon/Social starting at 9 a.m. on June 17 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville.
Pat’s younger brother Mike Bradley spoke about his sibling’s induction on George Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show on WMBS Radio recently.
“It’s such an honor,” Bradley said. “It’s hard to believe.”
Like many players of his day, Pat Bradley honed his skills on the Uniontown playgrounds along with this brother.
“That’s all we did, play basketball,” Mike said. “Lincoln View was the place to go. We had a lot of good games at Lincoln View and both of the other two playgrounds in Uniontown. If you had a team and you went to a playground you had to wait one or two games to even get on back in the day. It’s not like that today.”
Mike marveled at his brother’s basketball skills.
“He was a natural shooter,” Mike said. “He was gifted. He had a lot better form than I did. I was a freshman when he was a senior. We had a lot of good times with Mr. (Lash) Nesser and everybody that went to St. John’s.”
Mike recalled what it was like for he and his brother playing for Nesser.
“He taught you the meaning of respect,” Mike said. “If you didn’t respect him you didn’t play for him. It was all about defense.
“If you played for Lash you had to run cross country or you didn’t play. That’s what got you in shape. You had to be in shape and you had to give 100 percent, day-in, day-out. If you didn’t, you didn’t play.”
In a 2009 interview Pat quoted one of his favorite lines from Nesser: “Coach Lash Nesser always said the more I practiced the luckier I got.”
Pat scored 495 points with an average of 21.5 per game in his junior year when St. John’s went 13-10 overall and 5-1 in the Catholic League. The Golden Eagles reached the Catholic League Class C state final where they fell to Spring Grove St. Francis.
Before his senior year St. John’s played in and surprisingly won the Laurel Highlands undergrad tournament, defeating Mapletown in overtime in the final with Pat scoring 45 points.
Pat poured in 690 points in senior season for an average of 28.8 points per game to lead the district. He topped 40 points three times with 43 against St. Joseph and 41 against both Geibel Catholic and Carmichaels.
This was despite defenses concentrated on stopping him as Pat recalled in the 2009 interview.
“I think the challenge my senior year was overcoming the other teams’ defenses,” Pat said. “I faced quite a few box-and-ones that year. I think I played against 18 box-and-ones my senior year.”
The Golden Eagles won 17 consecutive games at one point with that streak ending in the Catholic Class C championship game again, this time against Hazleton St. Gabriel, 79-70. Pat scored 36 points in the loss. St. John’s finished the season with a 20-4 record.
Pat garnered All-County honors and was chosen to play in the preliminary game of the 1970 Dapper Dan Roundball Classic.
For all the scoring Pat did, Mike wondered how many more points his brother might have rang up if he had played in today’s game.
“Too bad they didn’t have the 3-point line then,” Mike said. “He had deep range.”
Pat sorted through approximately 100 NCAA Division-1 basketball offers and finally settled on St. Peter’s College in Jersey City, N.J., thanks in large part to Fred Cranwell, the P.R. director for the Pittsburgh Condors in the ABA, who had been at St. Peter’s before that.
“He became part of the family,” Mike said of Cranwell. “He was a great man and a very good friend. Pat never would’ve went to St. Peter’s if he didn’t know Fred.”
Pat played well in his freshman season at St. Peter’s before a knee injury suffered in a game against Princeton eventually ended his basketball career after only 18 games.
“He had a cast from his foot up to his hip,” Mike recalled. “It’s not like it is today. When you have an injury that serious it’s hard to come back from it.”
Pat went on to finish his degree in history at St. Peter’s.
“He had his own managing business, helping other companies out,” Mike said. “He ran the Kings Mountain Resort for seven years with my dad, both part owners.”
Pat’s wife, the former Susan Myers, is also deceased.
“They had a daughter, Becca, she has five children, and had a son, Patrick, he works up in New York, he’s a videographer,” Mike pointed out.
Mike said he and his family will be proud to represent Pat at the induction on June 17.
“My wife and I will be there,” Mike said. “My two daughters are coming. My sister might come from Georgia. My other sister might come from Maryland.”
