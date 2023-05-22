Rick Hauger certainly had eye-opening numbers as a basketball coach.
The 1971 Laurel Highlands graduate has racked up 602 wins through the years while coaching Penn State Fayette men and the girls and then boys teams at his alma mater. He’s claimed PSUAC championships at Penn State Fayette and WPIAL titles with the Mustangs.
His impressive resume hasn’t gone unnoticed.
Hauger, who also was a three-sport athlete at LH, is a member of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
To Hauger, though, that honor and all his accomplishments are something that many others should share in.
“I feel blessed and honored to receive this type of recognition and selection into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame,” Hauger said while discussing his induction on George Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show on WMBS Radio recently.
“There’s been so many outstanding coaches that are in the Hall of Fame that I had the opportunity to speak with. I played for Coach (Harold ‘Horse’) Taylor at Laurel Highlands. Early after graduation from college I did a lot of substituting teaching down Uniontown and had the opportunity to have conversations with Coach (Abe) Everhart, later on Coach (James ‘Lash’) Nesser. I co-taught in some sense with Dave Shuck.
“So I’ve had many great influences. I knew Kenny Misiak real well. Dan Andria has been kind enough to coach in our middle school program most of my coaching career.”
Hauer recalled taking note of Nesser, Taylor and Everhart from his younger days.
“They were terrific guys,” Hauger said. They were passionate about what they did. You have to have that passion to coach in the high school realm. It’s not something you do for money, that’s for sure. Those guys were in it all the way and they did a terrific job at it.”
Hauger went back to his younger days when asked when he may have felt coaching was in his blood.
“I think how it developed was probably from my uncle, Bob Genovese,” Hauger said. “He got started in basketball at second or third grade playing for Asbury Methodist Church at old YMCA in the church league. He coached numerous teams.
“During my elementary years I was with him a whole lot. Playing for Coach Taylor as Coach (Ron) Fudala I started to be able to get some insights into the game of basketball. It was just something I think that really began with my uncle. I still hear from people that tell me they played for him and the influence he had on them.”
Hauger credited Genovese for helping him realize coaching basketball was more than just wins.
“In the long run it comes down to relationships with people and kids,” Hauger said. “If the only thing I give them is a little insight into basketball then I don’t feel like I’ve done my job well enough. I think you have to try to help kids in a lot of different venues. That’s what Bob Genovese did, that’s for sure.”
Hauger fashioned records of 156-183 at Penn State Fayette, 164-82 with the Fillies and 282-166 with the Mustangs.
His record at Penn State Fayette is deceiving as he was told not to recruit, just coach the players than came aboard in his early years there.
“I learned two things reasonably quick,” Hauger said. “No. 1, I didn’t know what I thought I knew. What took me a little bit longer to realize is if you want to win consistently you better get some players.
“The first five years I think we won something like 19 games overall. Then I said the heck with this, we’re going to have to get some players. The next year I think we won 18 games and played for the state championship and lost. Then the following year we won 20-some games and won the state championship.
While he helped the program rise up, Hauger deflected the praise for the job he did coaching the Roaring Lions.
“Certainly the players are the ones that need to deserve the credit for whatever championships there were,” Hauger said.
Hauger began a successful run as the Laurel Highlands girls coach in 1994 that ended in 2004 when he switched over to coach the boys team.
Hauger saw some key differences in coaching girls compared to boys.
“To me, the fundamentals. Girls always tried to do the fundamentals,” Hauger said. “They’re not watching the NBA games and thinking man I can do that or I can do this. Boys, maybe they do that, and I’ve had some that could do a lot of those things. But girls, they always stuck to the fundamentals. They were probably more detail-oriented.
“I never expected to coach girls but I will say that I did it for 10 years and they were an enjoyable 10 years.”
Hauger’s stint with the LH boys up through this past season has included seven section championships, 16 playoff appearances in 19 years and two WPIAL titles. He vividly remembers his first district championship in 2020, which featured a much-hyped newcomer by the name of Rodney Gallagher.
“It’s a tremendous memory,” Hauger said. “That was a team that just kept getting better.
“That was Rodney’s freshman year. We had finished third in the section and then we went into the playoffs and I think we won four games by a total of 11 points. Our first-round game (vs. Hampton) we won by six points. Then in the quarterfinals (vs. Penn Hills) and semifinals (vs. Thomas Jefferson) we won by two points each. In the championship game against Mars we won by one point.”
Gallagher made both ends of a one-and-one with 4.8 seconds left to give the Mustangs the win over Mars, 52-51.
“The really nice thing about that team is in each one of those playoff games somebody different stepped up and made a big play that we just had to have at the right time,” Hauger said. “Along with Rodney we had Tyvaughn Long who was a tremendous rebounder/shot blocker who could score inside. We had Keandre Cook and Timmy Smith — Timmy Smith hit six 3-pointers in the Hampton game. Then we had Nick Egnot who was the ultimate team player. He didn’t worry about if he ever got a shot or anything, he just added muscle inside and rebounding.
“That team came together at the absolute right time. The one game (Thomas Jefferson) we only scored eight points in the first half and we ended up coming back and winning. That was the real definition of a team.
That season was the beginning of what became one of the great draws in the area when it came to boys basketball, which was noted by WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley.
“The Pete was pretty well packed that night and he said Laurel Highlands is the best thing to hit the WPIAL basketball tournament in years,” Hauger recalled.
Two years later Hauger guided Laurel Highlands to another WPIAL crown inn 2022 during an amazing 27-1 season.
“We played New Castle for the championship. It went into double overtime,” Hauger said. “That had to be one of the better championship games in recent memory in high school basketball. New Castle had won seven of the last 10 WPIAL championships, very good players. Coach (Ralph) Blundo has done a terrific job over the years up there at New Castle.
“But, once again, as it happened in the game against Mars, we got the right person, Rodney, to the foul line at the right time, and he nailed them.”
Gallagher’s two free throws with 0.3 seconds remaining in the second overtime gave LH a 60-58 victory.
“I can remember my assistant coach, nudging him and saying this is no problem, we’ve been here before,” Hauger said. “Rodney nailed them both. I don’t even think he hit the rim.”
Although this past season didn’t result in another WPIAL title, Hauger took some satisfaction in what his squad was able to achieve. The Mustangs lost two tight battles with eventual WPIAL and PIAA champion Lincoln Park.
“A tribute to our players,” Hauger said. “Everybody knew how outstanding Rodney and Keondre DeShields were as players but even more gratifying was the tremendous drive that I felt Patrick Cavanagh and Mason Bolish and Blaise Krisner and Antwan Black, those guys, Nate Schwertfeger, Michael Bittner, they all made really good strides during the course of the year.
“We lost to Lincoln Park by four (70-66) at a holiday tournament. Keondre was in foul trouble the better part of that game. Then when we played them in the state quarterfinals (69-66 loss) it came down to the last possession and Lincoln Park defended it well, Rodney got double-teamed, which isn’t unusual, and we weren’t able to execute what we had drawn up.
“But nonetheless that team was really a team that fulfilled the potential that they had.”
When Hauger contemplated on his impending Hall of Fame induction, he made sure to point out many others he considers to be part of the honor.
“Obviously it’s a special honor indeed. For somebody like myself getting in, a whole bunch of other people contributed to that,” Hauger said. “My wife Debbie, daughter Shelby, they’ve made many sacrifices. My parents, I learned so much from them. My dad was one of the hardest working people I ever saw. My mother, family was first. My Uncle Bob got me into basketball.
“Good friends like you (Von Benko), Jack Buehner ... I’ve been surrounded by a whole bunch of people that have been very important, and made this happen.
“I also want to give special recognition to you (Von Benko), Chris Cluss and the Hall of Fame committee for this opportunity and for what you’re doing for local sports in Fayette County. It’s really a blessing to be involved with that.”
Inductees and representatives will be recognized at the Hall of Fame Golf Outing/Luncheon/Social starting at 9 a.m. on June 16 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville. Those interested in participating in the golf outing or purchasing tickets for the luncheon should contact Katie Propes by phone at 724-415-2211 or email at kpropes@occluss.com.
