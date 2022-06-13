Ted Nypaver was a great athlete out of Fayette County who went on to be an even better coach.
The 1953 South Union graduate is part of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Inductees and representatives will be recognized at the Hall of Fame Golf Outing/Luncheon/Social starting at 9 a.m. on June 17 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville.
Nypaver was a two-way end as a football player at South Union and was named All-Fayette County and All-WPIAL honorable mention after his senior season.
After graduating from South Union, Nypaver went on to play football at Northeast Louisiana and started as a freshman before transferring to Grove City and then to Salem.
Following his graduation from Salem with a degree in education Nypaver embarked on a highly successful career as a high school football coach.
Nypaver was humble when discussing his induction on George Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show on WMBS Radio recently.
“I feel sort of undeserving when compared to a lot of people who played ball when I was in high school, growing up and looking at some of the great athletes,” Nypaver said. “I had a lot of people to look up to. I think one group that was really overlooked was the Marcus brothers. Pete played for the Washington Redskins. They grew up about five yards from my home.
“Joe Marcus and Frank Marcus both played at South Union. When they came back from World War II they went to Findlay for a year but they both transferred to Florida State when Florida State was trying to go big time in football. They were co-captains. The three brothers and guys like this were the guys that instilled a lot of hopefulness in me.”
Nypaver had a solid football career at South Union playing for teams that went 6-2-1 his sophomore year, 5-4 his junior year and 3-4-1 his senior year.
South Union was coached by Park Glass and then by Ringy Stefancin when Glass, along with Bill Everhart, brother of Abe Everhart, were called to service for the Korean War.
“Billy never made it back,” Nypaver said. “Ringy Stefancin was by himself. He didn’t know that many coaches.”
The Blue Devils went 2-1 against archrival North Union in Nypaver’s three years there but were overmatched against the great Uniontown teams at the time.
“Bill Power was the (Uniontown) coach,” NYpaver recalled. “We played them until I was a junior. We got beat pretty bad.”
Even so, Power took notice of Nypaver’s ability.
“I never had the opportunity to talk to him personally but I knew of him and I would watch some of his practices after I started coaching,” Nypaver said. “He helped me in April of my senior year. I was getting ready to go to the shirt factory or the Army and I got three letters in the mail and they all said you have been recommended by Bill Power, Uniontown High School.
“I said wow! Holy Toledo! I couldn’t believe he would recommend someone from a school that wasn’t Uniontown and didn’t play for him. But then after I started talking to some guys, not only did he recommend me, he recommended dozens at least. He was really quite a guy in doing that. That was great of him.”
Power was one of the few coaches at the time who would film games.
“He had film, he showed film and no other high school that I knew of at the time showed film,” Nypaver said. “In fact a couple of times a friend of mine would take me down and we were able to look at the film for our game and some of the other games that Uniontown played. He went over that with his players. He was way ahead of his time as a football coach.”
Nypaver started out in college at Northeast University.
“I liked it down there but hitchhiking back and forth got to me,” Nypaver said. “So I played there and then I transferred to Grove City. Friends of mine were going to Salem, so I transferred to Salem.”
Nypaver then began a high school football coaching career that included stints at Beth-Center, Blairsville, Mount Pleasant, Southern Huntington and Spring-Ford.
“I was a football junkie,” Nypaver said. “I fell in love with football and saw that was a great way to go through life.”
Nypaver had a 17-year run at Southern Huntingdon that saw him put together an impressive overall record of 124-31-6, including 65-12-2 at home. The Rockets had a 28-game unbeaten streak from 1978 to 1981 which was the longest among Pennsylvania public schools at the time.
“I struck it rich when I went to Southern Huntingdon,” Nypaver said. “I inherited some really tough, down-to-earth boys who worked the farms, work the fields, wood cutters. Their parents didn’t really want them to play football. We worked it out where all of us, including the coaches, would go and do some of the farm work on a Saturday afternoon just so these guys were allowed to stay on the team. Once they came out for football they were fantastic.”
Nypaver gave an example of how dedicated his players were at Southern Huntingdon.
“When I started coaching there we’d run up a hill before practice was over and one of the coaches would hang around and make sure they did their sprints and all kind of drills going up and down the hill,” said Nypaver, who remembered one particularly time when no coach stayed back to watch over them.
“We’re going out of the locker room and my kids are still on that hill running an hour later. That’s the type of kids we had.”
Nypaver’s teams were so good the Rockets had a hard time playing a complete schedule some years and even got an out-of-state request once, that they didn’t accept.
“I think Southern Huntington would’ve held their own against anyone in the state,” Nypaver said. “We got an invite from a big school in Cleveland, Ohio. They were going to fly us out. We had four open dates. It got to a point where nobody would play us. We were going all over the place to fill our schedule.”
Nypaver’s teams at Southern Huntingdon went undefeated five times and he was named the Inter-County Conference Coach of the Year three times.
From there Nypaver went on to coach Spring-Ford in Royersford, Pa., where he guided his teams to eight Pac 8 championships and two Ches-Mont League titles in 1986 and 1987.
“Spring-Ford was was a bigger school,” said Nypaver who earned Coach of the Year honors there as well. “A pretty good program, good kids, worked hard.”
Spring-Ford’s record while Nypaver was on the staff as either a head coach or assistant coach from 1985 to 1996 was 94-17-1. Nypaver even had success as a track & field coach at Spring-Ford with two unbeaten seasons.
“We were successful in track, too,” Nypaver said.
This will be Nypaver’s second Hall of Fame honor. In 2019 he was inducted into the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Hall of Fame.
NOTE: The Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame would like to note that the Golf Outing and Luncheon on June 17 is sold out. The event will be livestreamed on the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Facebook page.
