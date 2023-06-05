Most people when they hear the name Vince Nesser automatically think “Lash Nesser’s son.”
It’s true, of course, Vince Nesser is the son of the late James “Lash” Nesser, the legendary coach who has earned numerous honors over the years, including being inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame.
Vince Nesser, however, found greatness in his own right as an elite basketball player under his father at St. John’s and in college at Saint Vincent.
Nesser rang up, 1,472 points to rank No. 1 on St. John’s all-time scoring list and led Fayette County by tallying 770 points for a 27.5 average his senior year in 1976 and was voted to the all-state team. That squad lost in the WPIAL final but rebounded in the PIAA playoffs to advance to the state final where, in the school’s final game, St. John’s lost to Bishop Klonowski, 81-78.
In his junior year Nesser helped the Golden Eagles win the 1975 WPIAL Class C championship for a team that reached the PIAA final four.
In college for the Bearcats, Nesser again topped the 1,000-point milestone, ending his career there with 1,174 points.
Nesser’s accomplishments have earned him a spot alongside his father in the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023.
“It’s way beyond Cloud 9,” Nesser said while discussing his impending induction on George Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show on WMBS Radio recently. “Just the thought of what my dad accomplished and the other basketball inductees in there, the initial reaction is wow. It’s a tremendous honor.
“It’s hard to put it all into context … so much history that I was involved with at St. John’s and Saint Vincent.”
Nesser was well aware of his dad’s coaching exploits as a kid.
“We grew up looking at all the trophies and plaques on the wall in the house,” said Nesser, who would go on to help the family bring home a few more accolades.
“It’s just a culmination,” Nesser said in looking back. “All those little gyms we went and played in all over the western part of the state … it’s amazing. That’s what makes part of this being inducted so overwhelming.
“I had a buddy who was a sophomore on the ’76 team, Paul Burns lived in Masontown, that was one of our accesses on Sunday to sneak into Kolb gym. They built those little gyms with the little balconies up around them. We’d sneak in there and shoot on Sundays. Obviously St. John’s gym, we’d sneak in there, and when we couldn’t get in we’d go up on the mountain and play at Jumonville.”
Playing for St. John’s was a special memory for Nesser.
“They took school buses with the boosters and the kids, every game was like the whole parish was coming,” Nesser recalled. “They knew what they had there. They knew all about kids. We came up from the red birds, the blue birds down in first and second grade all the way up through. It was different than the Raider Nation and the Mustang Nation. It was a different kind of enthusiasm. You put God in the mix and I tell you, we were pretty passionate about our basketball, especially when we played another catholic school.”
St. John’s had an intense rivalry with Geibel Catholic to the point where Nesser admitted he was afraid to approach Gators coach Ken Misiak in the offseason.
“As great a legendary coach as Coach Misiak was, I could never really read his temperament,” Nesser said. “He was the playground director and I was down at Ben Franklin all day every day and I was scared to ask him to put a new net up. He’d come up around there to check the grounds every couple days and I was scared to talk to him because of the rivalry.
“Him and my dad were good close friends as coaches. My dad respected him, but I’ll tell you what, that’s two games a year my dad wanted. We got three of them, both of them my senior year against Geibel and then my junior year we lost one to them but we still ran all the way through the section and up through the WPIAL championship, so I think in the long run Lash got the best of Geibel.
“The thing about St. John’s was we were all like family. I can think of the five guys, you got my brother Stevie as a junior but the rest of us, we started first grade together and went all the way through 12 and played on the state final team. We had one or two guys come in my junior year, Mark Sileo came as a sophomore from Uniontown and I think Jeff Swaney came as a sophomore. In ’75, my junior year, me and Kevin Murtha started. Mark Sileo was the perfect fit at St. John’s. He was a nice jump shooter, 6-1.”
Nesser, like many great basketball players from that era, raved about playground basketball in Fayette County.
“There’s no better way to prepare for the real game than playground basketball,” Nesser said. “Just the feeling of getting down there first ... by 7 o’clock the place was going to be packed. You had to get there first so you could be one of the captains to pick the team. You could stay all night long with (the right) two or three guys down there at Bailey Park. It was just tremendous.
“The speed and the quickness, and you go to the hoop down there they’re going to knock you down if the game’s to 10, win by one. You’re going to get a real lesson each time you go. Nobody wants to lose the first or second game and sit. It was intense.”
After Nesser graduated from St. John’s he had basketball offers from seemingly everywhere. The University of Vermont was one of several NCAA Division-I scholarships that dangled in front of him. Legendary Waynesburg basketball coach Rudy Marisa wanted him to play at the NAIA level for the Yellow Jackets and there were also Division-II and Division-II offers.
Nesser was waiting for one particular offer, though, that being from the school his dad went to and excelled at as a three-sport star.
“I was waiting and it was early May and Bernie showed up at my house,” Nesser said, referring to the Bearcats basketball coach. “He gave me an offer that pretty much has the keys to the program for four years. I had to earn a starting position as a freshman. I was waiting on him. That was the key. I wanted to play where my dad played and be near home, and he never missed a game.”
Matthews’ coaching style was similar to Lash’s, which suited Nesser just fine.
“Bernie had all the fire you needed. I was going from a fiery coach to a fiery coach,” Nesser said. “He was a real smooth, honest – the key to it was honest – head coach and he ran a great program.
“I went with Bernie and it was the best decision I ever made. I did real well with the degree I got there from my scholarship, over 32 years in education, and I can’t thank him enough. He’s one of the greatest impactful people of my life.”
After graduating from Saint Vincent, Nesser became a substitute teacher at Uniontown where he got to be around his father and watch the Red Raiders win the 1981 WPIAL and PIAA championships.
Nesser followed that up with a sales job he held for a year and a one-year stint as Mapletown girls basketball coach before moving to San Antonio.
“The reason was my mom,” Nesser said of why he left the area. “She was always raising us to go out on our own. ‘It’s a small rural county, you need to get out there, get your degree, got out and make a life.’ She would tell me specifically, ‘Honey you need to make a name for yourself if you want to coach like your dad. You need to go and make your own name.’”
Nesser coached football and freshman basketball at West Campus High School and became varsity assistant coach for three years. He then went to MacArthur High School as an assistant coach for two years and got his first head coaching job at Southside High School in San Antonio and coached there for three years.
Nesser got his masters degree in administration and went to Maryland in 2000 and coached girls basketball. In 2001 he became head basketball coach at Gwynn Park Middle School. He came to Brownsville in 2003 and coached the boys basketball team one year in 2003-04.
“I got back up here after my mom got ill,” Nesser said. “I finished out as an administrator at Brownsville.”
Nesser marveled at everything that has affected his journey.
“That’s part of the overwhelming part,” Nesser said, “all the people all the players, it’s all part of your growth as a player and a person.”
Inductees and representatives will be recognized at the Hall of Fame Golf Outing/Luncheon/Social starting at 9 a.m. on June 16 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville. Those interested in participating in the golf outing or purchasing tickets for the luncheon should contact Katie Propes by phone at 724-415-2211 or email at kpropes@occluss.com.
