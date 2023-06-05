Nesser Fayette HOF

Submitted photo

St. John’s Vince Nesser soars to the basket through Frazier defenders during the Uniontown Holiday Classic Tournament during the 1975-76 season. Nesser is part of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

 Submitted photo

Most people when they hear the name Vince Nesser automatically think “Lash Nesser’s son.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.