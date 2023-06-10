Vince Petno couldn’t get enough of athletics as he grew up.
When he got to South Union High School he became a rare four-sport star and was good enough in football to start for The Citadel in college and be drafted by Al Davis and the Oakland Raiders.
Petno, who graduated from South Union in 1960, is part of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
He was surprised when he learned he was chosen for induction.
“I’m 81 now and I graduated 63 years ago from South Union High School, and I went, ‘Oh my goodness.’ What an honor. I’m just humbled,” Petno said while discussing his impending induction on George Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show on WMBS Radio recently.
Petno earned letters in football, basketball, baseball and track & field at South Union.
The track team was coached by Ringy Stefancin and Petno set the school pole vault record even though South Union had no track for him to practice on.
“What I did with pole vaulting, we had a half-acre lot and I made a pit in our backyard,” Petno explained. “I got some old standards from South Union High School and I practiced there. I basically practiced in my backyard in sawdust.”
Petno played baseball under coach Okey Ryan.
“I was a catcher,” Petno said. “He was a great coach.”
In basketball, Petno played under coach Marty Fagler and was on an 11-3 team that finished in second place in Section 11 as a junior and a 15-2 squad as a senior that won the section championship and upset Donora, 47-46, in the playoffs before losing in the second round.
Petno has fond memories of Fagler.
“I lived on Route 40 just going out of town and he lived down in Hopwood and I would ride home with him,” Petno recalled. “Marty was a special guy and coach.”
Petno confirmed a story told by Fagler of how the coach would set up his team’s press to force the opponent into an area of the floor where there were known dead spot so it would be more difficult to dribble.
Still, Petno loved playing at the facility.
“We used to sneak in there (SUHS) on the weekends and play basketball,” he said. “Those were good memories.”
Petno recalled some other South Union greats, including Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame member Dave Marovich who still competes in track & field to this day.
“I’m thinking of Dave Marovich, not only then but what he has gone on and done as he’s become a senior citizen,” Petno said. “It’s just amazing. He keeps going.”
Petno also recalled South Union football coaches Park Glass and John Pringle whom he played under, and former players Fran and Rich Novak.
“The memory I have of him (Glass), I was playing for The Citadel and we were playing West Virginia up in Morgantown and Phil Varnek, who was in my class, was recruited by West Virginia. We came together to play there and Park Glass was up in the stands.
“It was kind of fun because my brother went to West Virginia, six years older than me, and he roomed with (Sam) Huff and (Joe) Marconi, so I used to go up there and see games and hope some day I would be able to play for the Mountaineers. It turned out I went to The Citadel, and I went to play there (at WVU) and we got killed. But it was just fun to be on that field playing against Phil Varnek, and Park Glass and family were up in the stands.”
Petno was all-county honorable mention as a center in 1958 and as an end 1959 for South Union, and it was the end position he would play, both ways, in college.
Petno preferred a military school after high school graduation but attended The Citadel only after he couldn’t get into the Navy on his first try.
“I had a little Italian mom so discipline was not a problem,” Petno said. “I used to watch the West Point Story and Men of the Annapolis, and I kind of wanted to go to a military school. Because of some success I had in high school, Navy basically offered me a scholarship and so did The Citadel. I was sure I was going to Navy so I turned the scholarship down at The Citadel, took the exam for Navy, had a congressional appointment. I didn’t score high enough in the English exam.”
Petno was asked to go to prep school for a year and then redo the exam.
“I said no, I’m just going to go to The Citadel,” Petno said. “I called them up and they said we’d love to have you come but we’ve given your scholarship away. So I went and I walked on and that’s how I got to The Citadel.”
Petno made the team but has wondered what it may have been like at Navy where they had a very high-profile quarterback at the time.
“Years later I was in Cowboys stadium and I looked up and saw Roger Staubach, where they had retired his uniform, and if I had gone to Navy, he was the quarterback those four years we were in college,” Petno said. “So I often thought I wonder what that would’ve been like to be a receiver for him.”
Petno did just fine at The Citadel, where he started on the freshman team in 1960 and then for the varsity team the next three years where he helped the Bulldogs win their first Southern Conference title in 1961 with a 7-1 record.
One of his best memories was scoring a touchdown on his first play on the field for The Citadel. He would go on to make 67 career receptions for 905 yards and six touchdowns and led the conference in receiving as a senior with 38 catches.
Petno was first team All-Southern Conference, third team Associated Press All-American and first team Academic All-America as senior, and was also named the team MVP.
Davis and the Raiders, then of the AFL, drafted Petno and sought him out after his playing days ended at The Citadel.
“Well, my little Italian mother said you’re going to be a doctor,” Petno said. “A number of (teams) tried to recruit me after I left The Citadel, and Al Davis had been at The Citadel and he went out to Oakland, started working with the Oakland Raiders. He said why don’t you come out, bring your girlfriend, and we’ll just show you around.
“My father-in-law-to-be said no way you’re going anywhere with my daughter,” Petno continued with a chuckle. “My mom went and she said, ‘Well you’re not going to play, I just want to go for the ride.’ Well Al Davis kind of took her to one side and I was with some players at lunch. My mom said, ‘You’re going to be a doctor but if you don’t get into med school you can play for this nice man.’”
Petno did get into medical school in Charleston at the University of South Carolina. He had his internship at Akron, Ohio, and then he served two years in the Air Force as a family doctor.
He returned to Akron and practiced internal medicine, and then he went to the Cleveland Clinic and became as a cardiologist in 1975. He returned to Akron and practiced cardiology for 13 years before going to Columbus, where he continued to practice cardiology for another 13 years before he retired in 1997.
Since his retirement he has been involved in Medical Missions overseas.
