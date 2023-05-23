West Turner was a three-sport star at Connellsville who went on to play football at West Virginia, following in the footsteps of his half-brother, the great Jim Braxton.
While Turner was an outstanding athlete is his own right, he always held Braxton in higher regard. Even so, he’ll soon be joining Braxton in an elite club.
Turner is a member of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
“I never expected to get that call,” Turner said while discussing his impending induction on George Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show on WMBS Radio recently. “If enough people believe that I deserve to be in there it’s just very humbling.”
Turner still isn’t sure he measures up to Braxton.
“I just never put myself on that high of a pedestal when it came to athletics because I thought he was one of the best athletes that’s come out of Fayette County,” Turner said of Braxton who went on to have a successful NFL career as a fullback with the Buffalo Bills.
“I never expected to be nominated or inducted into any hall of fame let alone the Fayette County Hall of Fame.”
Turner is certainly deserving of the honor.
A 1983 Connellsville graduate, Turner was a 6-foot-4, 240-pound impact player for the Falcons football team where he played football and linebacker before switching to tight end his senior year. He wound up scoring nine touchdowns in his high school career.
“I didn’t want to move to tight end. I thought I was a better fullback,” Turner admitted. “But it was a team move and I swallowed my own pride and did what the team needed. That was a good year. We had a really good year that year.”
Connellsville went 9-2 in 1982, losing to North Hills, 14-0, in the WPIAL playoffs.
“We had a really, really good team,” Turner recalled. “We had all the skills positions, the offensive line was good. We had a really good defense. North Hills back in those days was scoring 35-45 points a game and we held them to 14 points.
“We had a chance to beat North Hills but we came up short. We threw away a couple opportunities. It’s one of those things, you can’t get it back, but you can be proud of the way we played.”
On the basketball court at Connellsville, Turner scored 731 points.
“I liked basketball,” Turner said. “I enjoyed it. We had a pretty good basketball team, too. In Fayette County we’d go up to Uniontown in the summer and play. We had all kind of leagues that we would play in. We enjoyed the competition.
“I liked basketball because of the competition and the challenge. We had fun. I enjoyed playing basketball.”
Turner looked back fondly on playing for coach Hal Weightman.
“Coach Weightman was a good coach,” Turner said. “He was fair but he made you work hard. But he was fun to play for.”
The Falcons were 21-5 in 1981-82 and 21-3 the following season when they defeated Penn-Trafford, 52-48, in the WPIAL playoffs before falling to Bethel Park, 90-80.
While he excelled in football and basketball, Turner felt he was even better on the baseball diamond.
“Baseball was my best sport, believe it or not,” Turner said. “I wanted to play football because that was more fabulous but as far as skill. I think baseball was my best sport all-around.”
Turner played three years of baseball at Connellsville on teams that went 28-5 in 1981, 26-3 in 1982 and 19-9 in 1983 although he did not finish his final season with the team for disciplinary reasons.
“That was one of the most disappointing things that ever happened to me in high school,” Turner said. “I gave them some ammunition but I thought the outcome was a little too severe. But it was a life lesson.”
Turner hit .457 with six home runs, five doubles, two triples, 36 RBIs and 22 stolen bases and was 5-1 as a pitcher before his senior season ended.
He played American Legion baseball for Connellsville under manager Herman Welsh and hit .459 one season.
Had he not gone on to play football at WVU, Turner likely would’ve moved on to play baseball in college or in the minor leagues.
“I got a couple tryouts in baseball in Pittsburgh,” Turner said. “I don’t think I got drafted because they knew I was going to play (football) at West Virginia.”
Turner played two seasons as a linebacker for the Mountaineers under coach Don Nehlen, recording 85 tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.
One of his most memorable plays came during his freshman season against Boston College when he made a bone-crunching tackle on future NFL player Troy Strafford on the opening kickoff of their 1983 season, knocking out the Eagles return man and setting up a WVU touchdown.
“I remember it very distinctly,” Turner said. “I remember seeing his eyes as he saw me coming. That was probably the biggest play I’ve ever been credited with playing for the Mountaineers.”
As good as Turner was, he had the potential to have an even bigger impact in sports, but took some missteps throughout his athletic career. In addition to being dismissed from the Connellsville baseball team, he also was dismissed from the West Virginia football team late in his sophomore year after a shouting match with a team trainer and got mixed up in drugs at one point in his life.
Instead of being bitter and pouting about his misfortunes, Turner rose up through it all to be successful in life and made sure to relay his experiences onto others to make sure they wouldn’t make the same mistakes he did.
“I think it was probably the best thing that happened to me. I don’t think I would be where I’m at right now if I had not made those mistakes,” Turner said. “Those mistakes allowed me to relay those life lessons to my sons, to my daughters … and to other people about what not to do.
“It’s disappointing but that’s the life I was given that I made for myself. But I made the most of it. I was able to come back, finish school and get my masters and be gainfully employed ever since, and raise a family.
“I turned out OK.”
One of Turner’s sons, Landon Turner, not only played college football but went on to play in the NFL as an offensive guard with the New Orleans Saints.
“I had one son, Landon, who got to play for the Saints, went to UNC, stayed out of all the problems I had,” Turner said.
While he’s known as a three-sport star, Turner in reality succeeded in a fourth sport. He took up boxing for a period on time and had a 12-0 record.
“I boxed for seven years,” Turner said. “It’s an interesting sport, that’s for sure.”
Turner, who lives in South Carolina, is grateful for those that helped him along the way in his life.
“Wherever you end up you’ve got to make the most of it,” Turner said. “I’m lucky enough where a lot of people have given me opportunities, a chance to make what I did wrong right. I got to have a career. People gave me chances to be employed. I’m blessed.”
He counts being chosen for the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame as one of those blessings.
“Fayette County is full of athletes,” Turner said. “I’m humbled to be considered amongst them.
“I very much want to give my heartfelt sincere thanks to the committee.”
Inductees and representatives will be recognized at the Hall of Fame Golf Outing/Luncheon/Social starting at 9 a.m. on June 16 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville. Those interested in participating in the golf outing or purchasing tickets for the luncheon should contact Katie Propes by phone at 724-415-2211 or email at kpropes@occluss.com.
