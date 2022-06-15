Wilbert Scott was proud when he heard his brother, Robert “Bo” Scott had been chosen for induction into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
Six years later, it’s Wilbert’s turn to enter the Hall.
Wilbert Scott is part of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
“I was very surprised,” Scott said while discussing his induction on George Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show on WMBS Radio recently. “I knew my brother, Bo Scott, had been inducted. I never thought that I would get in.”
Wilbert only wishes Bo could’ve been alive to see it. Robert M. “Bo” Scott passed away on Aug. 4 of last year at the age of 78.
“It was his heart,” Wilbert said. “He had a problem and had just been to the doctors about two weeks before it happened. Everybody was surprised.”
While dealing with his brother’s death was tough, Wilbert was pleased to find out there would now be two brothers from Connellsville in the Hall of Fame.
“Very happy about that,” said Wilbert, who lives in Montreal, Canada.
Inductees and representatives will be recognized at the Hall of Fame Golf Outing/Luncheon/Social starting at 9 a.m. on June 17 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville.
While Bo had a six-year career as a running back with the Cleveland Browns, it was his older brother by four years who got to the NFL first with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilbert later became a star in the CFL.
“He was tagging behind me,” Wilbert said with a chuckle.
Wilbert played in Connellsville under coach Dan Galbraith his sophomore and junior years and then under Roger Speidel his senior year.
“We had a pretty good team,” Scott recalled. “A couple guys, Donnie Lind, he went off to college. Jim Cunningham went to the Washington Redskins (after playing at Pitt). Me and him met one day when Pittsburgh played Washington, we met on the field when we were warming up and had a nice chat out there.”
Connellsville had records of 4-6, 7-2 and 6-3 while Scott, who graduated in 1956, played for the Cokers.
“I played in the backfield,” Scott said. “Then one day we were at practice Coach Mitchell says to me, ‘Scott, you get down like a lineman.’ I said, ‘Coach, don’t start that with me.’
“He made me into a tight end. I became a receiver the last couple years with Connellsville, catching the ball going across the center (of the field). I was about 6-foot and I weighed about 188 pounds.”
Scott recalls games against Uniontown.
“When we played Uniontown I think they would let their school out and kids would be down at our school driving around all day long,” Scott said. “It was a big rivalry.”
Scott was named to the Fayette County Class AA All-County Team as a senior.
Scott also played basketball his senior year for the Cokers, scoring 113 points, and helped set a school record in track & field.
“My last year we had mile relay team,” said Scott of the record-setting group. “Guys were Mikey Johnson, Ralph Tennessee, Bob Baker and myself.”
Scott had many scholarship offers in football and eventually chose Indiana of the Big Ten.
“I had a few other schools, I visited Indiana, I visited Purdue,” said Scott who settled on the Hoosiers.
“Mikey Johnson went there with me on a track scholarship and I went there on a football scholarship,” Scott said. “I guess one of the big things that really drew me there was an upperclassmen who was about two years ahead of me. He was at Indiana from Connellsville, Duddy Gales. When I went there he showed me and Mikey Johnson around. So you had somebody there to help you.”
Scott remembered playing against a Red Raider great in college.
“Sandy Stephens from Uniontown, played a Minnesota,” Scott pointed out. “We had a couple good games against Sandy Stephens. We talked before the game and at halftime.”
Scott had a stellar career at Indiana that led to him being drafted in the NFL by the Steelers.
“I was very surprised because I hadn’t had any contact (with Pittsburgh) before that,” Scott said. “All of a sudden I get a phone call. Boom. Then I get a gentleman who comes by my house and we sat in the living room, we talked for a while and then I became a Steeler.”
Scott played linebacker for the Steelers who had a 6-8 record in 1961.
“We had some pretty good guys playing there that came over from the Baltimore Colts,” Scott said. “We had Johnny Sample playing the corner. And on the line we had Big Daddy Lipscomb. He was something else. He was 6-9, around 300 pounds and could run and move. The quarterback that time came over from Detroit, Bobby Layne.”
Charleroi graduate Myron Pottios was also a linebacker on the team at the time.
Scott only got to play one year in Pittsburgh before being drafted into the Army for two years.
“Right after that Uncle Sam came calling on me,” Scott said. “After the service I went to the Philadelphia Eagles. I was there for a complete training camp. The only reason I guess I didn’t make it there was because I got hurt and was out for about a month.
“On the last day you had to cut down to 53 players. I was leaving my room with my book to go to a meeting at 10 o’clock in he morning and the equipment manager came to get me and said the coach wanted to see me. When they released me they cut the team down to 52.
“The next day I was on the plane to Canada.”
Scott played in the CFL for Montreal and Hamilton from 1964 to 1968 and was a CFL Eastern Conference All-Star in 1966.
After his playing days were over, Scott remained in Canada.
“I started a semi-pro football team,” Scott said. “I ran it for about 15 years. We were all Canadian players that played in the American League called the Empire Football League.
“I’ve been here for over 50 years.”
NOTE: The Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame would like to note that the Golf Outing and Luncheon on June 17 is sold out. The event will be livestreamed on the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Facebook page.
