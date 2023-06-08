Gilbert Floyd was a talented athlete and good student who didn’t have a conventional high school experience through no fault of his own.
Floyd was caught in the controversial merger of German Township, Fairchance-Georges and Albert Gallatin high schools into what was then named Tri-Valley High School.
Floyd was a German Township student but made the best of the new situation he faced in his senior year at Tri-Valley — which later went back to the school district name of Albert Gallatin — and then flourished even more in college when he attended Washington & Jefferson.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Floyd was on the very first Tri-Valley football team under coach Donald “Doc” Franks and basketball team under coach Ray Trincia. He started for both but excelled on the gridiron where he was named to the All Big 10 Conference team as a linebacker.
The 1988 Tri-Valley graduate then starred for the Presidents as a four-year letterman and was later inducted into the W&J Hall of Fame as well as the Washington-Greene County Hall of Fame.
Floyd will add another hall to his list as he has been selected to be part of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
“My initial reaction was excited, honored and humbled just to have the opportunity to join such fine people from Fayette County,” Floyd said while discussing his impending induction on George Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show on WMBS Radio recently.
“I saw the inductees list and I am so honored to join such wonderful people from Fayette County. I don’t take it for granted. I know that this is truly an honor and a blessing as well. I want to thank everyone who voted and for recognizing me with this honor.”
Floyd, who was an Eagle Scout for Troop 654 in Masontown, played middle linebacker and quarterback his senior year for the Griffins after playing cornerback at German, but it would be back in the defensive secondary where he made his mark at Washington & Jefferson. He was selected to play in the prestigious high school All-American Bowl his senior year.
Floyd soared as a football player in college where he earned All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference honors all four years, including first team as a junior and senior, and was the Presidents’ defensive MVP as a senior. He also chalked up Kodak and Champion All-America honors in 1991.
Floyd had an outstanding relationship with Franks — who also is a member of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame — who he credited with helping him develop as a football player and coaxing him to attend W&J.
“Doc, wow ... incredible person, incredible coach, just an incredible man,” Floyd said. “Doc invested in me both on the field and in the classroom. He was the one that influenced me to go to W&J. Doc had a huge impact on me as a young man, and really helped shape me as I looked forward to the college years.
“The Franks family has been such an institution over in the Masontown, McClellandtown, Albert Gallatin area for years and years. Gene Jr. was one of my coaches as well growing up and had a positive impact on me. And the funny thing is George Franks was my neighbor growing up. He used to throw ball with me in the yard every day. The Franks have been in my life for many, many years.”
Floyd listened to Doc Franks when it came time to chose a college.
“There were other opportunities,” Floyd said. “I had a lot of state schools looking at me at that time. For an education standpoint and a career standpoint I wanted to go pre-med. Doc knew that and he just mentioned to me one day, he said, ‘Hey, I know you’re looking at some other schools, I think you should really consider W&J.’”
With Floyd’s blessing, Franks made a call to Washington & Jefferson football coach John Luckhardt on his behalf.
“The next think I know the following week Coach Luckhardt and Coach Dukett were sitting in my living room,” said Floyd, the latter referring to W&J associate head coach Bill Dukett. “We had a conversation and, as they say, the rest is history.”
Floyd followed another Albert Gallatin graduate onto the Presidents football team.
“Before me, and who hosted me on my tour, one of my good friends Arnold Tarpley was there,” Floyd pointed out.
Floyd had a nose for the football which led to him tying the program record for career interceptions at the time with 15.
“I was fortunate to tie Dave (Conn) with that record,” Floyd said. “It’s sort of funny in how I achieved that record. My freshman year I got tested a lot and sort of responded, I think that year I may have had five or six interceptions. Then as I moved into my sophomore and junior years I was more on the island at the corner position and didn’t get much action.
“Later in my junior year and senior year, I got moved inside to get more action at strong safety and free safety. Then that’s when I probably collected a majority of the interceptions.”
While Floyd is proud of his accomplishments with the Presidents, he was quick to share the credit.
“It takes a team,” Floyd said. “When I look at those awards, I just think about my teammates. I played with some incredible players and incredible people. I look at Steph Swentkowski, Mark Kern, the list goes on and on. Our defense was ranked No. 1 my junior year in the nation, and all four years I was there we were in the top 10. You know to have that type of defense you’ve got to have excellent players on the field.
“I would say my success came because of the team and the people surrounding me.”
The Presidents were one of the top teams in the country through Floyd’s years there.
“We were very competitive,” he said. “When I look at my four years I think we lost a total of six games. We went to the playoffs three out of the four years I was there.”
Floyd loved his experience at W&J for more than just football.
“We had a lot of success, but you know what, that success just didn’t happen on the field, it happened in the classroom as well,” Floyd pointed out. “Just to the see caliber of people that W&J produces, it’s incredible.
“Anybody who has interest in W&J, I say it’s an excellent school that just prepares you for life and really provides you with some valuable skills that you’ll always leverage as you go through life. For me that was a perfect environment, a small school but really challenges you to be a leader and be well-rounded. That was what I needed at the time.”
Floyd has had a successful career. He joined Pfizer in 1992 and became the Regional Business Director Breast Cancer & Biosimiliars East.
Inductees and representatives will be recognized at the Hall of Fame Golf Outing/Luncheon/Social starting at 9 a.m. on June 16 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville. The golf outing is sold out and times have been changed with registration now at 7:30 a.m. and golfers to tee off at 8:30 a.m. There are a limited number of tickets still available for the luncheon which can be purchased by contacting Katie Propes by phone at 724-415-2211 or email at kpropes@occluss.com.
