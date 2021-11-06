Nijhay Burt scored four touchdowns Friday night to lead Steel Valley to a 49-14 victory over visiting Beth-Center in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA football playoffs.
Cruce Brookins added two rushing touchdowns and JaSean Wright scored on a 16-yard run.
Steel Valley (10-0) led 49-0 at halftime.
The top-seeded Ironmen advance to play South Side in the quarterfinals.
Tyler Debnar scored on a 10-yard run in the third quarter and Ethan Varesko raced for a 49-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs (2-7).
WPIAL Class AA Playoffs
First Round
Beth-Center 0-0-8-6 -- 14
Steel Valley 21-28-0-0 -- 49
Records: Beth-Center (2-7), Steel Valley (10-0).
