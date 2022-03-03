The Indiana (Pa.) men held off visiting California (Pa.) late in the second half Wednesday night for a 70-64 victory in the PSAC Tournament quarterfinals.
The third-ranked Crimson Hawks ran their winning streak to 12 games and improved to 27-2 with the victory. California goes to 21-9 and awaits word Sunday for a possible at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.
The Vulcans' Philip Alston finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds for his conference-leading 18th double-double of the season. Brent Pegram scored 19 points and moved into seventh all-time with 1,615 points. Keith Palek III added 13 points.
Indiana's Ethan Porterfield scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Dallis Dillard finished with 14 points and Tomiwa Sulaiman added 10.
Momentum flowed between the two teams throughout the game.
Indiana ran out to a 19-6 lead in the first eight minutes of the game and California then cut the gap to 35-34 at halftime after holding the Crimson Hawks without a point in the final 3½ minutes of the half.
Indiana started the second half as it did the first with a strong run in the opening six minutes. The Crimson Hawks' 14-2 run gave them a 49-39 lead with 14:07 left in the game.
California responded with a 9-0 to cut the deficit to 49-48 with 10:44 remaining, and Alston converted back-to-back field goals to give the Vulcans a 61-60 lead with 3:13 to go.
Palek's layup with 1:54 remaining made the score 64-62, but Indiana's Sulaiman tipped in an offensive rebound 39 seconds later for a 66-62. Indiana made four foul shots in the final 30 seconds to secure the win.
Juniata 55, Waynesburg 45 -- The Yellow Jackets' season came to an end with an ECAC Tournament road loss to the Eagles.
Waynesburg finishes with a 14-14 overall record. Juniata improves to 16-11.
Nijon Kirkman led Waynesburg with a game-high 15 points and six rebounds. Jansen Knotts and Antone Baker both scored six points.
