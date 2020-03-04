The visiting California (Pa.) women forced overtime, but Indiana (Pa.) controlled the extra period for a 68-65 victory Wednesday night in the PSAC quarterfinals.
The Crimson Hawks improve to 27-2 and play East Stroudsburg in the tournament semifinals on Friday. The Vulcans go to 21-9 and await word for a possible at-large bid into the Division II playoffs.
California's deficit grew to 11 points early in the fourth quarter, but the Vulcans' 7-0 run made the score 54-50 with 5:48 left in the game. Back-to-back baskets by Olivia Hudson gave California a 59-58 lead with 56 seconds remaining.
Hudson made two free throws with 19 seconds left, but Indiana rallied to tie the score with 12 seconds remaining in regulation. California outscored the home team in the final 10 minutes, 18-9.
The Vulcans broke a 15-15 tie at the end of the first quarter for a 32-29 halftime lead.
Indiana surged into the lead with a 23-11 advantage in the third quarter.
Hudson scored a game-high 25 points. The Vulcans' DJ Hahn added 13.
Courtney Alexander paced the Crimson Hawks with 17 points. Lexi Griggs scored 15 and Justina Mascaro added 14. Natalie Myers finished with a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Men's basketball
Indiana (Pa.) 80, California (Pa.) 63 -- The Crimson Hawks led by 11 at halftime and maintained the advantage for a PSAC quarterfinal victory over the visiting Vulcans.
Indiana (26-2) led 35-24 at halftime.
Brent Pegram led the way for the Vulcans (19-11) with 20 points, including 10-of-11 from the foul line. Babatunde Ajike added 13. Jermaine Hall Jr. grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Crimson Hawks' Armoni Foster poured in a game-high 33 points. Malik Miller was also in double digits with 19. Chucky Humphries pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.
Indiana made 11-of-26 shots from 3-point range, while the Vulcans connected on 6-of-31.
