Brendan Howard was happy to reach the medal stand last year in the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships, but the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown senior wants to be on top of the podium on Saturday evening at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“Gold is what I want,” said the Jefferson-Morgan graduate and Uniontown native. “I’m feeling great and I have been trying to stay consistent all year. I was here last year and placed, which is a great accomplishment, but you don’t compete in sports to come in anything less than first. That’s always the goal.”
Howard enters the championships on Friday morning as the third seed in the 125-pound weight class with a 27-2 record. He was ranked third in the latest national rankings. Howard wrestles Wisconsin-Parkside’s Joe Arroyo (23-8) in the round of 16.
“You really can’t worry about the bracket or the draw,” Howard said. “I really don’t have any regrets. I am just ready to go out and let it fly in the last tournament of my career. I know that every match will be tough. It will be a bittersweet knowing that this is the last tournament I will compete it, but I can’t really worry about that stuff.”
Howard placed eighth last year for All-America status and finished his season at 24-8. He also won the Super I Region Championship. Howard also won the regional championship this year with a 9-4 decision over Gannon’s Jacob Dunlop in the finals. Dunlop, who is a Belle Vernon graduate, also qualified for nationals. Howard believes his experience last season at nationals will help him in this year’s championships.
“I think being here last year helped me this season and will help me during this tournament,” Howard said. “I was able to place and I know what to expect. A lot of guys tighten up when they come here and get really nervous. I was able to come out last year and score 10 points in my first match. I know that I have to be aggressive. You can’t be timid at this tournament.”
Howard won 156 matches for the Rockets in high school before beginning his collegiate career at Clarion University. He transferred to Pitt-Johnstown as a sophomore and started for the Mountain Cats at 125 during the second semester.
Howard has enjoyed his time wrestling under legendary head coach Pat Pecora since arriving at UPJ. Pecora is college wrestling’s all-time winningest coach with 618 victories.
“Coach is the greatest,” Howard said. “He makes boys into men. He stays on you and is really tough and intense in the room, but he really cares about all of us. He has been doing this for 44 years and the numbers don’t lie. He always talks to us about the next point and to continue scoring. He wants us to go hard the full seven minutes.”
Howard has enjoyed the camaraderie and closeness that he, his coaches and teammates share at UPJ.
“We all love each other and are real close here,” Howard said. “That is something that I really love about being here. I think I get more nervous watching my teammates wrestle than when I do because I really can’t do anything for them when they are in a tough match except cheer them on.
“We also have great workouts with Jody Strittmatter, who is an assistant coach here and was a two-time national champion when he wrestled for UPJ. He also runs Young Guns Wrestling Club, so I have known him for a while.”
Howard hasn’t forgotten his roots, and would like to see wrestling flourish again in not only his hometown, but also at Jefferson-Morgan, as the Rockets have been struggling with numbers in their program in the past few years despite having a rich tradition in the sport.
“I really wish Laurel Highlands still had a wrestling program and there were more guys coming out for the sport at Jefferson-Morgan, but hopefully things will turn around,” Howard said. “This may sound cliché, but if you are determined and work hard, you can succeed at anything. I still get a lot of people from back home wishing me luck, and it feels good to represent Fayette County.”
