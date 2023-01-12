Southmoreland had a pair of forfeits and seven pins Wednesday night for a 53-20 victory at Albert Gallatin in Section 2-AA play.
Thursday, January 12, 2023 2:07 AM
Audrey Miller (114) and Faryn DeWitt (121) received forfeits for the Scotties (3-1, 6-3).
Southmoreland's Cam Lee (133), Kashton Bish (139), Landon Delara (145), Gabe Kubasky (152), Shawn Hollis (172), Ethan Kenney (215), and Mason Neiderhiser (285) all won by fall. The Scotties had a team point deducted.
Ryan Hawthorne (107) and James Standish (189) won by major decisions for the Colonials. Logan Nalepka (127) and Landon Conroy (160) had pins.
Mount Pleasant 64, Yough 12 -- The Vikings rebounded from last week's loss to Frazier with a Section 2-AA road victory against the Cougars.
William Shipley (114), Sean Cain (121), Joseph Longhi (127), Duncan Blose (133), Charles Blanchard (215), and Dylan Pitzer (285) all won by fall for Mount Pleasant (3-1, 4-5).
Greg Shaulis (139), Jamison Poklembo (145), Kolton Turek (152), and Cael Ulery (107) received forfeits. Ty Hornick won a major decision at 160 pounds.
Ian Sarver (172) and Gavin Roebuck (189) had pins for Yough (0-4, 0-13).
Jefferson-Morgan 42, Washington 33 -- Ronin Kramer (113) and Adam McAnany (189) won by fall in the Rockets' Section 1-AA victory.
Jefferson-Morgan improves to 4-1 in the section and 5-1 overall.
Norwin 42, Ringgold 13 -- Jake Conroy won by fall for the Rams in a Section 3-AAA loss to the Knights.
Ringgold slips to 0-3 in the section and 3-9 overall.
McGuffey 48, Bentworth 21 -- Alex Rusilko (285), Max Ivcic (127), and Chris Vargo (133) all won pins for the Bearcats in a Section 1-AA loss to the visiting Highlanders.
Bentworth's Owen Ivcic won an 8-5 decision at 145 pounds.
Girls basketball
Geibel Catholic 49, Hundred (W.Va.) -- Emma Larkin poured in 42 points to lead the Lady Gators to a non-section road victory in West Virginia.
Geibel led 30-29 at halftime. The lead increased to 40-36 at the end of the third quarter.
Summer Morris scored 14 and Roxie Huggins added 11 for Hundred.
