SEWICKLEY — Kyle Clayton had a knee-knocker to putt out on the 18th green at Allegheny Country Club Thursday afternoon, and the Jefferson-Morgan senior came through to place 11th at the WPIAL Boys Class AA Golf Championship.
Clayton finished with 13-over 83 and will advance to the PIAA Championship.
Clayton’s approach shot on the final hole hit the green, but rolled back to the fairway.
“It was a decent shot. It just rolled off. I was a little afraid of going long,” said Clayton.
Clayton’s chip rolled above the hole and his par putt slid past the hole coming back.
“I just wanted to tap it and get it close,” said Clayton.
Clayton took a seven on No. 2, but followed with six straight pars before bogeying No. 9 to go out in 39.
But, the senior faltered on the back, leading to the “need to make it” putt.
“I had a couple bad drives that left me in a couple bad positions,” said Clayton. “On uphill putts, I was missing short. On downhill putts, I was missing long.
“I struggled. I didn’t have a lot of bogeys, but had a couple triple bogeys and some double bogeys.”
Clayton bogeyed No. 16, and had a notion what he needed to do down the stretch.
“I kinda had an idea what I needed on the last couple holes,” explained Clayton. “I wasn’t sure I just tried to do my best.
“I didn’t know, but I don’t think it would’ve made a difference.”
Clayton was a bit anxious in his final shot of qualifying.
“I was nervous. I wanted to make it,” added Clayton.
Elizabeth Forward’s Logan Monzak just missed advancing to the state championship by one spot after the sophomore tied for 13th place at 14-over 84.
Monzak is first alternate for the state tournament.
Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr, Frazier’s Chase Hazelbaker, Mount Pleasant’s Jonathan Wagner, Elizabeth Forward’s A.J. Palmer and Southmoreland’s Clay Sipple and Austin Goehring were all playing in their first district championship.
Hazelbaker tied for 20th place with a 19-over 79.
Lohr, a freshman, tied for 28th place with 21-over 91.
“It was bad. I started off the back nine terrible,” said Lohr. “Nos. 10 and 11, and then the first five just went downhill after that.
“I couldn’t get anything around the greens. It was terrible. I couldn’t putt and I chipped worse.”
Lohr was a bit anxious at the start, but settled in as the round progressed.
“At the beginning, I was nervous, but it all went away,” said Lohr.
Still, Lohr advanced the WPIAL finals as a freshman.
“It wasn’t bad. At least I’m here,” added Lohr.
Wagner finished in a tie for 32nd place with 94. Palmer was 35th with 96.
Sipple was in 38th place with 100.
“The wheels came off near the end. The last three holes are a killer, especially when the wind kicks up,” said Sipple. “This is definitely the hardest course I played.
“It helps I at least made it here. The is definitely the nicest and hardest course I played.”
Goehring placed 40th with 102.
