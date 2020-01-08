Ben Jackson is known for his football talents, but he showed he can play a little basketball on Tuesday night in West Greene’s 47-40 Section 2-A victory over Mapletown at West Greene High School.
The West Point recruit scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds for a double-double. Teammates Greg Staggers (12 points and 11 rebounds) and Corey Wise (11 points and 11 rebounds) also had double-doubles.
Ryan Tuttle had 16 points for the Maples.
The Pioneers (3-1, 4-5) had a 12-7 lead after the first quarter, but Mapletown (0-4, 0-9) cut into the halftime deficit with an 8-7 advantage in the second, and the home team lead, 19-15, at the break.
West Greene had a 14-13 edge in the third quarter, and a 14-12 advantage in the fourth.
