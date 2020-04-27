Had she known that it was going to be the last one of her varsity career, Kylie Sinn might’ve taken more time to watch it go over the fence.
She might’ve taken a little more pleasure rounding the bases and stepping on home plate. But the senior from Carmichaels High School had no idea that this was going to be the final home run of her softball career.
It came during a scrimmage with Albert Gallatin and the softball traveled about 200 feet before landing on the ground on the other side of the fence at AG’s field.
The Mikes would not play another game, thanks to the shuttering of all the schools in Pennsylvania because of the coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn’t mean it would be the final bright spot in a magnificent career for Sinn.
This week, Sinn and West Greene senior Benjamin Jackson were named one of the WPIAL’s James Collins Scholar-Athlete Award winners.
Only 20 individuals, 10 boys and 10 girls, were name by the WPIAL. Normally, the recipient of these prestigious awards would be honored at a banquet. But the pandemic forced the cancellation of this year‘s event so the WPIAL is honoring the group on its website.
“I was surprised, completely surprised,” said Sinn. “It’s such an honor.”
Sinn carries a 4.0 grade-point average and has been a three-sport athlete, competing on the Waynesburg High School soccer team through a co-op program, and starting on the Mikes’ basketball and softball teams.
Numbers seem to be a good way to evaluate Jackson, the outstanding running back and three-sport athlete for the Pioneers.
After all, what Jackson did on the football field was rush for 7,102 career yards, the most of any football player in Greene County history. As a senior last fall, Jackson ran for a mind-boggling 3,076 yards and scored 50 touchdowns. He was named the Herald-Standard Small School Football Player of the Year.
On the basketball court, Jackson averaged 13.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, which landed the senior forward on the Greene County Messenger All-County first team and the H-S Elite Status team.
And Jackson was poised to put up some big numbers on the baseball diamond for West Greene. After competing in track and field for several years, Jackson opted to switch to baseball last spring. In his first season of competitive baseball in five years, all Jackson did as the left fielder in the Pioneers’ lineup was produce a sterling .534 batting average.
All of those numbers are impressive. However, the number Jackson is most proud of, and says is the best figure to evaluate him by, is 3.96 – his grade-point average.
“A lot of people see the athlete side,” Jackson said, “and don’t really acknowledge the academic side. It’s hard to do both. It’s hard to be true student-athlete, but that’s something I take a lot of pride in. It has always been important in this household to be a straight-A student.”
“I was surprised by this; I really was,” Jackson said. “I didn’t think I was going to get it.”
Jackson’s athletic and academic talents have led to an appointment to the United States Military Academy, where he will play football for the Cadets. Jackson is expected to report to West Point on June 29. Though Jackson is on a government appointment, he can accept the scholarship, which will go into an account for him.
“It will help because the Academy wants every incoming freshman to bring with them an iPad and a new laptop,” Jackson said.
With a goal of becoming an architect, Jackson said he will likely major in engineering.
“The Academy doesn’t have an architecture major so the next-best thing is an engineering major, probably civil engineering,” Jackson said.
Until he reports to West Point, Jackson will concentrate on staying in shape — something than can be difficult in these trying times — and getting ready to adjust from civilian life to military life.
“Every incoming freshman is provided with a training program and guidelines for a diet,” Jackson said. “Training and staying in shape can be rough. I have a squat rack that I received for Christmas. I don’t have too many weights but my brothers and I make it work. If there is something that the Academy wants me to do in terms of weight-training and I’m not able to do it because I can’t get into a weight room, then I will do a workout that is designed for the same muscle group.”
While Sinn had many offers to play softball in college, she picked the school that was best for her academic career: Seton Hill University. The school was one of the few in this area to offer a five-year physician’s assistant program.
She will join her sister, Katelyn, a sophomore who also is in the program at Seton Hill.
And yes, Sinn will compete on the university’s softball team. Her talents are many but Carmichaels used her as a starting pitcher over the last 2½ years. But her hitting has improved so much that she makes herself a hard out at the plate.
“For me, my main priority was to keep my grades up and graduate with a physician assistant degree in that program,” she said. “I think I’m going to try and (play softball) and I think I can do it as long as I concentrate on my grades and sports, making them my two priorities.”
Sinn’s 4.0 GPA will probably improve as she finishes up the final semester of her senior year because of the advanced placement classes she is taking.
“Everyone talks about her pitching but I think she is just as good with her bat,” said Carmichaels softball coach Dave Briggs. “She really came on with power and hitting. It’s been a while since anyone has hit one out of our place. The ball just doesn’t travel there. In practice, she was putting them out onto the basketball court out there.”
Last season, Sinn was a second-team all-state selection. While a possible second-straight all-state honor is now gone, the WPIAL award gave her one last accolade to cap off her stellar high school career.
