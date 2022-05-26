SHIPPENSBURG — Southmoreland’s Alexis Jacobs and Mount Pleasant’s Tiffany Zelmore have competed against one another a time or two this season.
And, the two did so again one final time Friday morning at the PIAA Track & Field Championships at Seth Grove Stadium and both made the medal stand after placing in the top eight in the girls Class AA discus.
Jacobs placed fifth with a top throw of 118 feet, while Zelmore was sixth with a throw of 111-9.
Jacobs was seventh heading into the finals, doing so in rainy conditions.
“(Her medal-winning throw) was a decent. I wanted to throw over 122 feet,” said Jacobs, who will compete in the shot put on Saturday. “It was slippery. (The wet conditions) affect the feet mainly. You easily lose a couple of feet in the rain.”
Zelmore wasted little time hitting her best mark.
“It was on my very first throw of the day. I had 109 after that. I wasn’t even close,” said Zelmore.
Zelmore managed to avoid the wet conditions, throwing earlier in the morning.
“I was in the first flight. That helped me. It wasn’t as slippery,” explained Zelmore.
Zelmore was pleased with her end result.
“I wanted to PR. I didn’t think I’d make finals,” said Zelmore, adding, “I’m very happy.”
California freshman Ella Neil showed well in her first PIAA championship, placing 15th in Class AA in the high jump. She said she wasn’t nervous in her first big meet.
“I actually felt more comfortable than I did nervous. I just had to get in the zone,” said Neil.
Neil cleared her opening height at 4-8 on her first attempt. She made 4-10 on her third attempt and tied a personal best when she cleared five feet on her third attempt.
She went out at 5-2.
“I was close at 5-2. I didn’t quite get it. I crashed into the bar,” said Neil. “I was hoping for 5-2, but if I didn’t do it, it’s okay.”
Neil, who also participates in dance and gymnastics, learned what she needs to work on to clear 5-2 and beyond next season.
“I’m not snapping my legs up. I catch the bar,” said Neil, as she pointed to the back of her calf. “I need to be going up the elevator shaft instead of going into (the bar).”
Laurel Highlands freshman Jaden Brambley cleared her opening height at 10-6 on her second attempt. She slipped over the bar on her second attempt at 11 feet, but went out after three failed vaults at 11-6. She finished tied for 12th place.
The competition was moved into the field house after her opening height because of rain.
Belle Vernon’s Gianna Anderson placed 14th in the Class AAA triple jump with a top effort of 36-11¼.
Mount Pleasant’s Rylin Bugosh just missed the final in the Class AA 200 after placing 10th in the prelims with a time of 26.60 seconds.
Yough’s Nick Gunther was 16th in the Class AA javelin with a throw of 145-6 in the boys meet. The senior placed 12th in the discus in the afternoon with his only throw that counted, 137-9. He fouled on his other two attempts.
Southmoreland’s Isaac Trout was 10th in the Class AA long jump with a top distance of 20-10¼. He scratched on his final two attempts and missed advancing to the finals by 3¾ inches.
He competes in the triple jump on Saturday.
