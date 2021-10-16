Landon Oslowski topped 100 yards rushing, but Thomas Jefferson was tough at home for a 42-6 victory Friday night over the visiting Rams in a Big East Conference game.
The Jaguars improve to 3-1 in the conference and 5-1 overall. The Rams go to 0-4 in the conference and 3-5 overall.
Oslowski gained 105 yards rushing on nine carries and scored on a 62-yard run in the third quarter. Teammate John Polefko gained 87 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Elias Lippincott had rushing touchdowns of 4, 20 and 20 yards for Thomas Jefferson. Joe Lekse threw touchdown passes of 13 and 44 yards. Dominic Donatelli scored on an 11-yard run.
Big Eight Conference
Ringgold 0-0-6-0 -- 6
Thomas Jefferson 14-21-7-0 -- 42
First Quarter
TJ: Elias Lippincott 4 run (Andrew Graham kick)
TJ: Sean Sullivan 44 pass from Joe Lekse (Andrew Graham kick)
Second Quarter
TJ: Elias Lippincott 20 run (Andrew Graham kick)
TJ: Joe Mendyk 13 pass from Joe Lekse (Andrew Graham kick)
TJ: Elias Lippincott 20 run (Andrew Graham kick)
Third Quarter
TJ: Dominic Donatelli 11 run (Andrew Graham kick)
Rin: Landon Oslowski 62 run (run failed)
Records: Ringgold (0-4, 3-5), Thomas Jefferson (3-1, 5-1).
