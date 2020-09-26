Thomas Jefferson scored 21 points in the second half Friday night to pull away from visiting Belle Vernon for a 42-21 victory in Big Eight Conference action.
Jake Pugh hand his hand in all three touchdowns in the second half for the Jaguars (3-0, 3-0) with two one-yard touchdown runs and a 21-yard touchdown pass to Preston Zandier.
Pugh also had a 34-yard touchdown pass to Ian Hansen and another one-yard scoring run in the first half. He completed 13-of-20 passes for 188 yards with one interception.
Deron VanBibber led Thomas Jefferson with 137 yards rushing on 31 carries.
Devin Whitlock was responsible for all three Belle Vernon scores in the first half with a one-yard touchdown run and scoring passes of 60 yards to Quintin Martin and nine yards to Tanner Steeber. Whitlock carried the ball 19 times for 128 yards.
Big Eight Conference (AAAA)
Belle Vernon 14-7-0-0 -- 21
Thomas Jefferson 14-7-14-7 -- 42
First Quarter
BV: Devin Whitlock 1 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
TJ: Ian Hansen 34 pass from Jake Pugh (Andy Graham kick)
BV: Quintin Martin 60 pass from Devin Whitlock (Tyler Kovatch kick)
TJ: Jake Pugh 1 run (Andy Graham kick)
Second Quarter
TJ: Ross Miller 12 pass from Jake Pugh (Andy Graham kick)
BV: Tanner Steeber 9 pass from Devin Whitlock (Tyler Kovatch kick)
Third Quarter
TJ: Jake Pugh 1 run (Andy Graham kick)
TJ: Preston Zandier 21 pass from Jake Pugh (Andy Graham kick)
Fourth Quarter
TJ: Jake Pugh 1 run (Andy Graham kick)
100 yard rushers Devin Whitlock 19 for 128, Deron VanBibber 31 for 137
