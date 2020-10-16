Conner Murga scored a pair of rushing touchdowns Friday night as Thomas Jefferson shut out Ringgold, 41-0, for a Big Eight Conference road victory.
Justin Lekse scored on a blocked punt, DeRon VanBibber had a 13-yard touchdown run, Jake Pugh threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Jack Konick, and Elias Lippincott added a 61-yard scoring run for the Jaguars (5-0, 5-0).
Ringgold slips to 0-5 in the conference and 1-5 overall.
Big Eight Conference
Thomas Jefferson 27-14-0-0 -- 41
Ringgold 0-0-0-0 -- 0
First Quarter
TJ: Conner Murga 3 run (Jack Sella kick)
TJ: Justin Lekse blocked punt (kick failed)
TJ: Conner Murga 20 run (Jack Sella kick)
TJ: DeRon VanBibber 13 run (Andrew Graham kick)
Second Quarter
TJ: Jack Konick 52 pass from Jake Pugh (Jack Sella kick)
TJ: Elias Lippincott 61 run (Andrew Graham kick)
Records: Thomas Jefferson (5-0, 5-0), Ringgold (0-5, 1-5).
