Thomas Jefferson outscored Belle Vernon by 17 in the second quarter en route to a 69-60 non-section victory on Wednesday at Thomas Jefferson High School.
The Leopards (8-2, 16-6) had a 13-8 lead after the first quarter, but trailed at halftime, 33-21. Belle Vernon had an advantage of 19-17 in the third period and a 20-19 edge in the fourth frame.
The Jaguars’ Shane Stump had a game-high 22 points. James Martinis added 10 for Thomas Jefferson (9-4, 14-7).
The Leopards’ Devin Whitlock put in 17 points, and teammate Mitchell Pohlot chipped in with 10.
