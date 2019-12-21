Malik Kirby and Bailey Holbert won their individual matches for Albert Gallatin, but the Colonials suffered a 57-21 setback to Thomas Jefferson on Thursday in Section 2-AAA (2A) action at Thomas Jefferson High School.
Kirby won by fall in 1:52 at 195 pounds and Holbert earned an 8-2 decision at 126.
Albert Gallatin’s Logan Nalepka and Dylan Thomas won by forfeit at 120 and 285.
The Colonials (1-1, 1-1) return to action next Friday when they compete at the Southomoreland Holiday Classic.
