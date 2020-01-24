Bentworth fell behind early and was unable to recover as the Bearcats fell to visiting Jeannette, 76-30, Friday night in Section 2-AA action.
Shawn Dziak led the Bearcats (0-9, 0-17) with 13 points.
Jackson Pruitt had game-scoring honors for the Jayhawks (7-1, 11-6) with 18 points. Anton Good scored 15, and Imani Sanders and Toby Cline both finished with 12.
Section 2-AA
Jeannette 18-27-21-10 -- 76
Bentworth 8-4-9-9 -- 30
Jeannette: Jackson Pruitt 18, Anton Good 15, Imani Sanders 12, Toby Cline 12. Bentworth: Shawn Dziak 13. Records: Jeannette (7-1, 11-6), Bentworth (0-9, 0-17).
