Jeannette scored 42 points in the middle quarters to pull away from Carmichaels for a 65-50 victory Tuesday night in Section 2-AA action.
The Jayhawks (8-1, 11-7) led 17-11 after the first quarter, but expanded the lead to 59-33 after three quarters.
Al Cree led the Mikes (1-9, 7-11) with 11 points. Drake Long and Mike Stewart scored 10 apiece.
Jeannette's Jackson Pruitt scored a game-high 19 points. Anton Good finished with 15 and Keith Rockmore added 10.
