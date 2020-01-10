Jeannette pulled away in the third quarter Friday night to a secure a 62-41 Section 2-AA victory at California.
The Jayhawks (4-1, 7-6) led 27-18 at halftime and then outscored the Trojans in the third quarter, 18-9, for a 45-27 lead.
Malik Ramsey led California (1-4, 5-7) with 15 points.
Anton Good scored a game-high 16 points for Jeannette. Jackson Pruitt added 15.
Section 2-AA
Jeannette 13-14-18-17 -- 62
California 4-14-9-14 -- 41
Jeannette: Anton Good 16, Jackson Pruitt 15. California: Malik Ramsey 15. Records: Jeannette (4-1, 7-6), California (1-4, 5-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.