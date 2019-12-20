Jeannette scored all the points it needed by halftime Friday night as the Jayhawks breezed to a 107-47 Section 2-AA victory over visiting Bentworth.
Jeannette (1-1, 2-6) led 29-9, 58-15 and 83-37 at the quarter breaks.
Landon Urcho led the Bearcats (0-3, 0-6) with 16 points.
Anton Good was one of six Jeannette players in double figures with a game-high 20 points. Jackson Pruitt (18), Imani Sanders (16), Toby Cline (14), Keith Rockmore (13), and Jimmy Sanders (11) also finished in double digits.
Section 2-AA
Bentworth 9-16-12-10 -- 47
Jeannette 29-29-25-24 -- 107
Bentworth: Landon Urcho 16. Jeannette: Anton Good 20, Jackson Pruitt 18, Imani Sanders 16, Toby Cline 14, Keith Rockmore 13, Jimmy Sanders 11. Records: Bentworth (0-3, 0-6), Jeannette (1-1, 2-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.