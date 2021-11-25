Frazier had high hopes entering the 2021 football season but the Commodores had their share of bad luck and ended up with a disappointing 0-9 record in Greg Boggs’ third year as head coach.
Boggs recently decided to resign as football coach.
“I think it is time for someone else to step in,” Boggs said.
Frazier was 7-19 overall and 6-12 in the Class 2A Century Conference in Boggs’ three years at the helm.
The Commodores started out 0-6 in 2019 before winning three of their last four games and then went 4-3 in 2020. They were 7-3 in one 10-game stretch between those two years.
“We had a winning record and a third-place finish last year which was the best we had done since moving up to Double-A,” Boggs pointed out. “We had a lot of kids make all-conference and all-county. It was a pretty good year for us and normally the top four make the playoffs but because of the pandemic they only took two last year.”
Frazier’s 2020 team was the first with a winning record since Mike Steeber’s memorable 2015 squad that went 11-1 with an undefeated regular season and two thrilling playoff victories before falling in the WPIAL Class A semifinals. That team is considered one of the best in Commodores history.
Frazier was bumped up to Class 2A the next season.
“Coming back this year I thought we had a decent team on paper but it seemed like it was one of those years where it was one thing after another,” Boggs said. “We had injuries, some season-ending, we had 25 percent of our team test positive for COVID which shut us down for a time, and we had kids ineligible. We just didn’t have the depth to overcome all that.
“I thought we had it turned around and headed in the right direction but we weren’t able to sustain that. This year we took a step back.”
Boggs is still upbeat about the program’s future.
“Frazier is going to drop down to Single-A so we won’t have anywhere near the schedule that we’ve been playing the last three years,” Boggs said. “I don’t know where they’ll put us in Single-A, either the Tri-County South or maybe the Eastern. Our numbers at the school have dropped off. We had a graduating class of 106, this is supposed to be 90-some and then the junior class is 80-some and then there’s a class of 67 kids.
“But they have some good kids coming back. Dom Taranto is a good tail back. Dailan McManus as a freshman at quarterback was always ready to come in when we needed him. There are some kids there who are going to do fine.”
Boggs explained this his decision wasn’t just about the team’s record.
“I wish things could’ve been a little better this year with the wins and losses, but more went into it than that,” Boggs said. “My son Brayden graduates this year and I’m hoping to have a chance to watch him play in college.”
The younger Boggs was a three-year starter at quarterback for Frazier although an injury wiped out most of his junior season in 2020. He is leaning towards attending Saint Vincent over Grove City and Waynesburg.
“Also this job is very time-consuming,” Greg Boggs said. “The last three years, putting all the time in in weight-lifting, summer conditioning and all that goes into it. I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been fun, but it’s now time for someone else to do all that.”
Frazier athletic director John Malone said the team has begun its search for a replacement.
“We’re accepting applications until Nov. 30 from inside and outside the district,” Malone said. “We’re looking for someone who will emphasize a hard-working mentality with accountability, passion, and energy to lead our program.
“Regarding Coach Boggs, we appreciate his efforts and the work he’s put in over the last three years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.