Aaron Scott was a teacher and varsity golf coach in the Uniontown Area School District when a job opportunity presented itself in 2013.
John Fortugna had stepped down as the high school athletic director and Scott, a 1989 Uniontown graduate, pondered and then applied and was approved for the position.
“Whenever I first took the job I wanted a different challenge, so being when Mr. Fortugna stepped down I said I’ll try it,” Scott said.
He put in time to prepare for his new duties.
“I went to California University and took a couple classes to become familiar with being an athletic director,” Scott said. “Then I just worked the job, let it happen and did the best I could do.”
Scott served in the role admirably for seven years until relinquishing the job at the end of June to spend more time with his family.
“Through the seven years my kids have gotten older,” Scott said. “The main thing is I want to be able to be there for them. I felt I did as much as I possible could helping the kids the last seven years at Uniontown. I was always trying to get the kids that were graduating on the right track.
“Now I want to step back and watch my own children be involved in whatever they do in high school.”
Scott and his wife Durell have two kids who are both students at Uniontown.
“My son Dominic is going to be a freshman. He runs cross country,” Scott said. “My daughter Arrington is going to be in seventh grade. She’s going to run cross country also.”
They’ll be following in their father’s footsteps as Scott was a cross country and track & field athlete, who also played basketball for the Red Raiders.
“I played basketball one year under Lash Nesser. That was interesting,” Scott said with a chuckle.
Being a high school athletic director is no easy task and Scott noted who he leaned on in tough times.
“My wife Durell is a teacher at Uniontown and she was very supportive all through the years,” Scott said. “This job can be very demanding and, at times, frustrating, and she was my go-to person whenever I needed to be calmed down. She would put things in perspective for me. She helped me out a lot.”
There were others who were very helpful as well, according to Scott, most notably the members of the Tri-County Athletic Directors’ Association.
“Mark John and Mike Smith at Laurel Highlands (athletic director and assistant athletic director) and all the other A.D’s at Tri-CADA are incredible people,” said Scott. “They helped me answer so many questions. Mr. John is a wealth of knowledge. He’s been an amazing help to me. So have all the A.D.’s in the Tri-CADA, Duane (Dupont) at Albert Gallatin, Skooter (Roebuck) at Brownsville, Scott Moore at Jefferson-Morgan, Billy Simms at West Greene, just every one of them, I want to thank them all for everything they did for me.”
Uniontown boys basketball coach Rob Kezmarsky is sad to see Scott leave his post.
“Aaron did a really good job,” said Kezmarsky. “I know he was always supportive of the basketball program. He was always at the home games early to set up and was a hands-on A.D.
“The most important thing is, win or lose, he was there for our players. He went out of his to show the players how much he supported them during 2014 when our team made the (WPIAL) final four, but if we suffered a tough loss, he was there for them then, too.”
Scott also had the challenge of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the cancellation of the 2020 spring season.
“It’s unfortunate that these girls and guys didn’t have a chance to compete, especially the seniors,” Scott said. “That’s just very sad.”
Scott, who graduated from Slippery Rock University in 1994 with a B.S. in Education and a minor in Sports Management, said he always put the student-athletes first.
“It might sound like a cliche but I did it for the kids,” Scott said. “I just wanted to do the best I could for the students at Uniontown.”
Scott said he always took pride in posing for college signing photos.
“One thing that sticks out is the accomplishments of the kids you’ve followed for four years,” Scott explained. “Then you’re there with their families when they get accepted to college and you get to take a picture with them at the end of their high school career. That’s pretty awesome.”
Uniontown administrative athletic director D.J. Burns is now the acting athletic director at the high school.
“We worked together the past several years,” Scott pointed out.
Scott will remain at Uniontown.
“I’ll still be teaching full time,” Scott said, “and coaching the golf team.”
