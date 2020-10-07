Nico Johns scored two goals as Laurel Highlands defeated visiting Ringgold, 3-1, in a key Section 3-AAA boys soccer match Tuesday night.
The victory keeps the Mustangs (4-5, 4-5) alone in fourth place, two games ahead of the Rams (2-7, 2-7) and Albert Gallatin. A win by Ringgold would've pulled it into a fourth-place tie with LH.
The score was tied 1-1 at halftime with Johns scoring for LH on an assist by Matt Lucas.
Lucas again assisted on a Johns' goal with 15:34 remaining to put the Mustangs in front to stay. Joey Lemansky added an insurance goal with 1:18 left on a direct kick.
The Rams out-shot LH, 7-6.
