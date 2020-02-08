Jacob Johnson scored 30 points in Mount Pleasant’s 80-67 non-section victory over Geibel Catholic on Saturday at Mount Pleasant Area High School.
The Vikings (5-5, 12-10) took a halftime lead of 31-27 after outscoring the Gators, 20-16, in the quarter. Mount Pleasant had a 22-18 edge in the third and a 27-22 advantage in the fourth.
Cole Kendall scored 29 points for Geibel (8-4, 13-8). He made eight three-pointers. Teammate Drew Howard added 16 and Enzo Fetsko put in 14.
The Vikings’ Jonas King scored 22 points, and teammate Luke Bradner chipped in with 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.