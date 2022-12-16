Kenny Johnson led the Frazier girls to the WPIAL playoffs last season in his first year as the Lady Commodores' head coach.
Johnson setting bar high for Lady Commodores
- By Bill Hughes For the Herald-Standard
Friday, December 16, 2022 2:18 AM
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 1:59 am
Friday, December 16, 2022 2:18 AM
This year, despite having a younger team, he is setting the bar even higher.
“I would like to see us win a minimum of 15 games and compete for a section title,” said Johnson. “We will play more freshman than any other class on our team, but we still think we got shot at better season than last year.”
While the team will be younger, Johnson will rely on seniors Delaney Warnick and Maria Felsher.
“Both are a vital part to the defense and scheme for which we play, and as a forward and point guard, they make our team go," explained Johnson. “Both know how to win as members of last year’s WPIAL softball runner-up and Maria was on the WPIAL champion in volleyball.
“This could help us change our culture.”
Junior Gabby McGavitt joins the senior duo as a returning starter, while sophomores Taryn Bateman and Addison Day and freshmen Chloe Hager and Maddy Salisbury are all vying for starting roles or minutes as top reserves.
“Hopefully, we stay healthy and make layups,” Johnson said. “If our young players that play a lot can mature before the halfway point of the season, we can be dangerous.”
Frazier plays in Section 4-AA along with Bentworth, Beth-Center, California, Carmichaels, Chartiers-Houston and Washington.
“With the new section, I would say Char-Houston will be picked to be first,” Johnson said. “Then, it’s a toss-up for second between us, California and Carmichaels.”
