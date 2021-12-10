Kenny Johnson is excited to be the new Frazier girls basketball coach, but he is also aware that he is still getting to know the players, and vice versa.
“It is going to be a process,” Johnson said of how things are going. “We are very young and have only one senior who will play.
“We have two juniors, while the rest are freshmen and sophomores, but we are working hard.”
Johnson said the players are grasping things more on the defensive end.
“We are getting it more defensively right now, but that plays into my hands as I am defensive-minded coach,” said Johnson. “We are a work in progress. They are getting stronger in the weight room, and we want to put it all together.”
The team returns two starters, senior center Eliza Newcomer and junior forward Delaney Warnick, while junior Maria Felsher has earned the point guard spot.
Other players competing for starting positions are a trio of sophomores, guards Elizabeth Santo and Taylor Hazelbaker and wing Gabby McGavitt, along with freshman forward Addison Day. Johnson also pointed out freshman guard Emma Kortina as someone who could contribute.
After seeing game film from last year’s team, Johnson thinks a return to the postseason is possible.
“Having watched film, we are trying to get into the playoffs, for sure,” said Johnson. “If we can steal one somewhere, we may be able to tie Cal.
“We think Serra is head and shoulders above everyone else, but we don’t want to be the fourth-place team out of our section and play a top seed.”
Frazier plays in Section 2-AA with Beth-Center, California, Carmichaels, Charleroi, Serra Catholic and Seton-La Salle.
Johnson is tweaking the team’s style of play for a return to the WPIAL playoffs.
“We just have to get out and play a much different pace than they are used to, and we want to play fast,” explained Johnson. “Even if we are making mistakes, make them at 100 mph."
“I want to be aggressive and attack, and then we will see what happens after that.”
Frazier opens against Lincoln Park in the Jefferson-Morgan Tip-Off Tournament.
