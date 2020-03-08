Ineesha Hankerson scored a game-high 23 points Sunday afternoon to lead Johnson & Wales (N.C.) to an 84-49 victory over Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in the preliminary round of the women’s Division II bracket at the USCAA National Basketball Championships.
Johnson & Wales (13-13) advances to play Andrews University in Monday’s quarterfinal round. ACPHS (11-13) plays host Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus in the consolation round.
Hankerson also grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds. Jamyah Montissol (13), Christine Eppler (11), and Micah Thomas (11) were also in double digits for Johnson & Wales.
Emma Webster (16), Olivia Parmeter (11), and Clare Snell (10) were in double figures for ACPHS.
Men’s basketball
Penn State Greater Allegheny 79, Berkeley College (N.Y.) 67 — Greater Allegheny advanced to the quarterfinals with a solid win over the Knights.
Kenny Rouse led the way for Greater Allegheny (19-9) with 26 points. Evan Miller finished with 13, and Markel Sayles added 11.
Daquan Jackson had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Berkeley.
Southern Maine Community College 70, Penn State Wilkes-Barre 68 — Southern Maine Community College advanced to the Division II quarterfinals with a tight victory over Penn State Wilkes-Barre.
Southern Maine CC (21-8) led 37-36 at halftime.
Anthony Lobor led Southern Maine CC with 25 points. Pedro Fonseca added 15.
Kevin Silverberg poured in a game-high 34 points for Penn State Wilkes-Barre (19-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.