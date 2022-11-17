SLIPPERY ROCK -- Mount Pleasant's girls soccer team was in unchartered territory on Wednesday night.
The youthful Lady Vikings had progressed further than any team in program history, but their journey finally came to an end with a 3-0 defeat against General McLane in their PIAA Class AA semifinal match at Slippery Rock High School.
Brooklyn Respecki, the Lady Lancers' all-time leading scorer, knocked in two goals and Sam Johnson contributed one on a perfectly placed corner kick to help the District 10 runner-up advance to the PIAA final.
General McLane will play District 4 champion Central Columbia in the state final at 10 a.m. Saturday at Eagle View Middle School in Mechanicsburg.
"This isn't the result we wanted but we're very pleased that we got to this point," said Mount Pleasant coach Rich Garland, whose team's starting lineup included five freshmen (Morgan Gesinski, Brooklyn Ulery, Raygan Mizikar, Caitlyn Fullman and goalkeeper Laurel Rummel), two sophomores (Rylin Bugosh and Maddie Barrick), two juniors (Maggie Piper and Riley Gesinski) and two seniors (Marissa Garn and Sophia Gonofsky).
"I couldn't be more proud of these girls. They worked hard, they did everything I asked them and challenged them to do and then some."
The Lady Lancers (16-5-1) took a 1-0 lead just 4:39 into the match on a cold and windy night with an unusual goal. Respecki, a senior, worked free to get off a shot from 25 yards out that hit the post to the right of Rummel. The spinning ball ricocheted across the goal mouth before spinning back just inside the left post.
"That kind of set the tone for the rest of the game," Garland said. "But General McLane's a good team. They beat us tonight."
The Lady Lancers possessed the ball for much of the early going before Mount Pleasant (21-3), the WPIAL runner-up, finally began to push back.
"We just got back to our game," Garland said. "We were playing a little frantic at first. Once we settled down and started connecting passes through the middle we got a lot more chances."
General McLane's defense held firm in front of goalkeeper Belle Dibble, though. Mount Pleasant had a few good looks. Morgan Gesinski got her foot into a solid shot that went wide midway through the first half, which ended with the Lady Lancers up 1-0.
Barrick had an opportunity two minutes into the second half, but couldn't get a lot on a shot that Dibble gobbled up.
The score remained 1-0 until Johnson's corner kick from the left soared over the mass of players in front of the goal and into to top right side of the net just as the clock ticked under the 30-minute mark for a 2-0 advantage.
"Not a whole lot you can do with that one," Garland said. "Kudos to her for putting that one in."
The Lady Vikings continued to battle and tried to force the action at the offensive end.
Any hopes of a comeback disappeared on a General McLane attack around the 11-minute mark. Respecki found a loose ball and fired a shot from 19 yards away that Rummel got her hands on but couldn't prevent from deflecting into the net.
Mount Pleasant kept pushing to try to avert a shutout but came up empty as time ran out the the Lady Lancers celebrated.
Garn, one of six Mount Pleasant seniors along with Gonofsky, Emma McKee, Cassidy Fullman, Sierra Probst and Camden McCormick, reflected on her team's remarkable year.
"This has been the best season I've ever experienced," Garn said. "Being able to get this far, especially with this being my senior year, is just the best I could've asked for."
Garn felt one of the keys to the Lady Vikings' success was how well the older players got along with the younger players.
"We actually mingled together and worked together really well," Garn said. "We're all friends, we all take advice from each other.
"There was no division at all and I think that's one of the reasons we made it this far this year."
