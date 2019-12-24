Mya Murray has played basketball as long as she can remember.
"I have this picture at my dad's house where I'm walking in his driveway with a little basketball," said the Uniontown senior. "I couldn't be more than two years old."
Murray has evolved into a four-year starter for the Lady Raiders who recently signed a national letter-of-intent to attend Brown University and play NCAA Division-I basketball.
She added another highlight to her sparkling career on Monday night.
The Lady Raiders fell in a non-section game at McKeesport, 87-36, but Murray scored 22 points in defeat. The last of those came on a short jumper that bounced in as she was fouled, and she hit the free throw to complete the three-point play and put her career total at 1,001.
"I was at 19 and I knew I had to get it because it was the fourth quarter and I was getting nervous," said Murray, the daughter of Phillip Murray and Sally DiNunno. "I got a lucky bounce and it went right in."
The magnitude of her accomplishment didn't hit her until afterward.
"During the game I was like, well, whatever, OK, let's keep playing," Murray said. "But now that it's sinking in I'm getting a little emotional about it."
Although the milestone came away from home, Murray still had some fans in attendance.
"Some of my friends and my family were there," Murray said.
Uniontown coach Penny Kezmarsky, who scored over 800 points in her Brownsville career, commended her versatile star, who can play virtually any position.
"She's a very hard worker," Kezmarsky said. "She was determined. In the three years that I've had the privilege of coaching her she's improved a different part of her game every year. Getting 1,000 points shows that her scoring ability has improved tremendously."
Uniontown's team depends heavily on Murray as it did last year and she has accepted that extra burden.
"That's definitely another part of her as a person that has improved over the years," Kezmarsky said. "She's been called upon to do a little bit of everything and she stays very positive. She motivates these younger girls to try to get them to where they need to be as well.
"But her ability to take over really helps us get through some of these tough times with our offense."
In a unique occurrence, McKeesport senior Jhayla Bray also hit the 1,000-point mark for her career while scoring a game-high 42 points for the Lady Tigers (5-2).
"We talked to each other after the game and had a picture taken together," Murray said. "It's kind of relief it's over."
Haley Mertzler of McKeesport also hit double digits in the game with 12 points.
