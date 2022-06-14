Laurel Highlands graduate Megan Joyce and Belle Vernon senior Patrick Bush finished first in the 16-18 age group at the Isaly’s Junior Golf Tour event Monday held at Ligonier Country Club.
Joyce finished with a score of 6-over 77, three strokes ahead of Sewickley’s Katie Rose. Geibel Catholic senior Claire Konieczny tied for third place at 12-over 83.
Bush topped the boys 16-18 field with a score of 5-over 75.
Southmoreland graduate Austin Goehring placed fourth at 8-over 78. Elizabeth Forward’s Logan Monzak finished sixth with a score of 10-over 80, while Frazier’s Nixen Erdely tied for seventh at 11-over 81.
Perryopolis’ Evan Bower and Connellsville’s Ethan Rice tied for 12th place with 13-over 83.
