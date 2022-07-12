Laurel Highlands graduate Megan Joyce continued her winning ways on the Isaly's Junior Golf Tour, but needed a couple extra holes Monday to do so.
Joyce and Crescent's Julia Barthelemy both finished with 8-over 80 at Willowbrook Country Club in the girls 16-18 division to force a sudden-death playoff.
Both golfers shot par on the first playoff hole, but Joyce came through with a birdie on the second hole for the title.
Geibel Catholic senior Claire Konieczny finished third with 81, just one shot off the sudden-death playoff.
Elizabeth Forward senior Logan Monzak won the boys 17-18 division with a 2-over 74. Frazier junior Nixen Erdely tied for 13th at 12-over 84. Connellsville's Ethan Rice placed 16th with a score of 15-over 87. Geibel Catholic's Evan Bower was 20th with 19-over 91.
Elizabeth Forward sophomore Emily Obara was fifth in the girls 11-15 division with a score of 23-over 95.
