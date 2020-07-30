Megan Joyce posted the low score on the back nine at Nemacolin Country Club Tuesday to pull into a tie for second place at the 54th annual WGAWP Junior Championship.
The Laurel Highlands junior shot 2-under 32 in the final nine holes to move from eighth place at the turn into a three-way tie for second place at 3-over 75. Joyce shot 5-over 43 on the front.
McKenzie Gustas (40-35) and Ella McRoberts (39-36) also shot 75.
Joyce said her play on the fairways and the greens improved on the back nine. She posted birdies on Nos. 10, 11 and 13 in the final nine holes after scoring birdies on Nos. 6 and 7 on the front nine.
“I started to make a lot of putts. I had really good reads (on the greens) and I hit my irons better,” said Joyce.
“I struggled with my driver on the front nine,” added Joyce.
Carmichaels senior Remmey Lohr finished 12th, shooting 47 on the front and 42 on the back for a 17-over 89.
Joyce has had a busy schedule despite the pandemic, playing in Hurricane Tour events and several local tournaments, including the TSPGA Jr. PGA Championship at Willowbrook Country Club, where Geibel Catholic graduate Brian Dunaway is the golf professional. Joyce won her age group and was fifth overall with a two-round score of 18-over 162 (81-81).
The Konieczny sisters, Caroline and Claire, also played in the event. Caroline shot 32-over 176 (91-85) and Claire finished at 37-over 181 (95-86). Claire Konieczny finished second to Joyce in the girls 13-15 division.
Joyce, as with most of her peers, is waiting to see if she’ll return to Duck Hollow Golf Club this fall with her LH teammates.
“It’s day-by-day,” Joyce said of her outlook. “I’m just waiting to see what the WPIAL and PIAA say, to see if there will be any fall sports.”
