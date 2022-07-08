Joyce wins Isaly's Jr. Golf Tour event

Laurel Highlands graduate Megan Joyce won her second Isaly’s Jr. Golf Tour event of the summer Wednesday at Westwood Golf Club.
Joyce won the girls 16-18 title with a score of 2-over 73.
Geibel Catholic senior Claire Konieczny tied for second place with Glenshaw’s Erin Drahnak with a score of 5-over 76.
Greensburg C.C. junior Izzy Aigner, who lives in Ruffsdale, was alone in fourth place with 6-over 77.
Belle Vernon senior Patrick Bush placed second in the boys 17-18 division after finishing with 1-over 72. Ellwood City’s Milo Sesti won with a score of 1-under 70.
Southmoreland graduate Austin Goehring placed eighth with a score of 9-over 80.
Elizabeth Forward sophomore Emily Obara tied for fifth in the girls 11-15 division with a score of 13-over 84.
