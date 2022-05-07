Belle Vernon graduate Deven Judy went the distance Thursday afternoon, pitching Gannon to a 2-1 PSAC West Conference road victory at Pitt-Johnstown and himself into the program’s record book.
Judy now has 21 victories, breaking the mark formerly held by Josh Leslie. Judy also holds program records in innings pitched and strikeouts.
Judy improved to 6-1 after scattering six hits and pitching out of trouble in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Mountain Cats opened the inning with back-to-back singles, but Judy stranded the runners with a ground out, strikeout and groundout. He walked two and struck out seven.
Judy also pitched out of jams in the bottom of the third and fifth innings.
Gannon (19-7, 28-13) took the early lead with run in the top of the first inning. UPJ tied the game in the bottom of the inning. Gannon scored the winning run in the top of the fourth inning on Jorge Mejia’s ground out.
Gannon’s Eric Sapp improved to 9-0, one win short of the season record, with the Golden Knights’ 5-3 victory in the nightcap.
