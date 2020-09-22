The target score was 82 for the Section 2-AAA boys golf qualifier hosted by Duck Hollow Golf Club, and six boys hit the target Monday to advance to the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals.
Albert Gallatin’s Matt Karpeal enjoyed playing on his home course, taking medalist honors with 4-over 75.
Belle Vernon’s Tyler Mocello (77) and Patrick Bush (80), Uniontown’s Gage Brugger (80) and Logan Voytish (82), and Ringgold’s Seth Callaway (81) also advanced to the individual semifinals on Tuesday, Sept. 29, either at Hannastown Golf Club or Indiana Country Club.
Voytish hit the target score on his final shot with an anxiety-producing, mid-length putt on the 18th green.
“I had a 6-, 10-foot putt. It was very nerve-racking,” said the Uniontown freshman. “It felt like I was over the ball for five minutes. But, it was center cup and fell right into the cup.”
Voytish went out in 6-over 41 and posted the same score on the back.
“I shot 41 on the front. That was bad,” said Voytish. “On the last four holes, I told myself you have to par these four holes.”
“I rimmed out three par putts and a birdie putt,” lamented Voytish. “I had a double (bogey) on No. 2. It was the beginning of a bogey run that was not too fun.
“But, I birdied No. 5 and felt a little better. Then, on No. 6, I missed a five-foot par putt.”
Voytish kept the round in perspective as he looked towards his first WPIAL semifinals.
“People have bad days. Golf is a game of bad shots and who plays them the best,” said Voytish. “It depends how you get out of trouble and how you recover.”
Karpeal went out in 37 and came back in 38.
“I had a bogey on No. 4, but capitalized on No. 6 and made birdie,” said Karpeal, who added another birdie on the back.
Karpeal told himself, “You can play safe golf, keep the ball in front of you and stay away from big numbers.”
The junior is making his first trip to the semifinals and wants to secure one of the 18 spots into the championship.
“I’ll try to get more aggressive and try to shoot par,” added Karpeal.
Mocello played the front in 39 and shot 38 on the back to qualify for his second semifinals.
“I didn’t get off to the greatest start. I was 5-over through six,” explained Mocello. “I was getting a little worried. Once you get on a bogey train, it’s tough to get off.
“I had par on Nos. 7 and 9, and a birdie on No. 8. The birdie on No. 8 helped me to settle down.”
Mocello settled in mid-way on the back nine.
“I wanted to be a little lower (on the front) and get off to a good start. Then, on the back, I’d be good,” said the Belle Vernon junior. “I had a birdie on No. 13 and was even after the first four holes. I had a little bit of room. I had to pace myself and make some pars.”
Mocello had a simple approach to the qualifier, adding, “I wanted to stay away from big numbers and just make some pars.”
Mocello looks to have a better go-around in his second semifinal.
“I struggled hitting the ball that day with my irons. I really worked on my ball-striking,” said Mocello.
Callaway had a bad experience a couple years ago when the qualifier was held at Duck Hollow, and looked to avenge that disappointing round of golf.
“I really wanted to get in (to the semifinals), especially here. Two years ago here, it didn’t go well. I didn’t want that past to haunt me,” said Callaway, who is making his second trip to the semifinals.
“I shot 41 on the front and knew I had to match it on the back. I knew there weren’t too many birdie holes on the back. I told myself I only had to make par. Pars would be enough.”
Callaway didn’t have a number in mind, just though his score was 82 or lower.
“I try not to think of results. Results lead to expectations and expectations lead to emotions,” said Callaway. “Today, you root for everyone to make it. Next week, it turns more into a tournament.”
Bush, a sophomore, won the county golf title on the same course last Friday with a score of 3-under. But, the qualifier was a new round of golf. Bush went out in 37, but struggled a bit on the back and finished with 43.
“I just couldn’t two-putt,” said Bush. “Three-putts, I had way too many. I couldn’t get the pace on the back.
“I had a triple bogey on No. 10. On the last three holes, I definitely caught myself adding strokes.”
The round started out great, though.
“I had a birdie on No. 1. I felt good. Then, everything went downhill,” said Bush. “I just tried to keep my composure. I just had to shoot 82.”
Brugger shot 39 on the front, and overcame a rough start and finish for 41 on the back to make the cut.
“I had bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11. I birdied No. 12 and had pars until No. 16. Then, I went double (bogey)-double on the last two holes,” said Brugger. “I knew on the last hole I had to shot plus-4 or under and I had it.”
The junior is pleased to advance to the semifinals, but has his sights set on a hopeful berth into the championship at Nemacolin Country Club.
“I’d like to move on to the next stage,” said Brugger. “I shot 89 (in the county tournament). I knew I had to get under 82. I had to put my mind to it.”
SO CLOSE: Belle Vernon’s Rogan Maloney missed advancing by one stroke with an 83. Ringgold’s Clayton Benson was close, too, with 84. Connellsville’s Ethan Rice had a tough hole, leading to an 86.
