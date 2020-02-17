Dan Karpency steps back into the ring Saturday looking to win the West Virginia State Championship in the super welterweight (154) division.
The Adah native and Albert Gallatin graduate meets Cody Wilson (8-2, 6 KOs) at the WesBanco Arena in Wheeling. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.
“He is a brawler and I know I am going to be in for a tough fight,” Karpency said. “It is going to be in his hometown, so he will bring a lot of people and it will be a full house. I will have my following, but most of the people there will be cheering for him. I am excited for the opportunity to fight for the title in a nice venue.”
Karpency (9-2-1, 4 KOs) knows that he will have to be technically superior to counteract the brawling style of Wilson.
“The plan is to stay technical,” Karpency said. “I have to use my jab and keep him at a distance. He is the kind of guy that you don’t want to get sloppy against and let your guard down, or he will catch you. I also want to have a decisive advantage and not put it in the hands of the judges. I hate to say it, but there will be a little bias for him since the fight’s in his hometown.”
Karpency continues to train under his father, Tom Karpency Sr., and works with his brothers, Jeremiah and Tommy, who are both professional boxers. Tommy, who has challenged for the light heavyweight title, sports a record of 29-7-1 with 18 knockouts, while Jeremiah is 16-2-1 with six stoppages as a heavyweight.
“I continue to work with my dad and brothers, and it is such an asset to work with them,” Dan Karpency said. “I am always prepared after working with them. I have such a great support system.”
