Mackenzie Kearns and Carlee Soukup both hit home runs and drove in four runs to lead Elizabeth Forward to a 13-3 victory in six innings over visiting West Mifflin Tuesday afternoon in Section 2-AAAA action.
The Lady Warriors clinched the section title outright, improving to 11-0 in the section and 14-2 overall. The Lady Titans go to 8-2 in the section and 14-3 overall.
West Mifflin led 2-0 after three innings, but Elizabeth Forward's bats came alive in the fourth inning for four runs. The home team added six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Lady Titans scored once in the top of the sixth inning and the Lady Warriors invoked the mercy rule with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Grace Smith and Shelby Telegdy both had two doubles in the win. Anna Resnik and Carlee Soukup also doubled.
Winning pitcher Kailey Larcinese allowed five hits.
Allyssa Schmidt and Emily Buchleitner hit home runs for West Mifflin. Lauren Yuhas and Aurora Rosso both doubled for the Lady Titans.
Southmoreland 10, Brownsville 0 -- The Lady Scots rebounded from a loss to Mount Pleasant earlier in the day for a Section 3-AAA shutout at Brownsville.
Madison Brown allowed only Kami Franks' single in the six-run victory. She struck out seven.
Emily Eutsey finished with a double, single and three RBI for the Lady Scots (4-2, 9-2). Gwen Basinger and Amarah McCutcheon both tripled.
The Lady Falcons slip to 0-10 in the section and 5-11 overall.
Greensburg C.C. 9, Jefferson-Morgan 1 -- Losing pitcher Jasmine Demaske had the Lady Rockets' only hit, a single, in a Section 2-A loss to the visiting Lady Centurions.
Isabella Marquez and Makenzee Kenney both had a single and double for Greensburg C.C. (5-2, 8-3). Jaden Cox and Emma Henry both finished with a pair of singles.
Jefferson-Morgan, who lost to Mapletown earlier in the afternoon, goes to 4-4 in the section and 5-6 overall.
Baseball
Yough 9, Southmoreland 3; Yough 17, Southmoreland 1 -- The Cougars swept a Section 4-AAA doubleheader from the Scotties.
Vinny Martin was the winning pitcher for Yough (7-4, 7-6) in the opening game and doubled.
Kory Ansell doubled twice for Southmoreland (3-8, 5-10) in the first game.
The Cougars scored eight runs in the top of the first inning in the second game. They added four runs in the second inning and two more in the third inning. Yough invoked the mercy rule with three runs in the fifth inning.
Jack Simpson hit triple and drove in two runs for Yough. James Shoman was the winning pitcher.
Charleroi 12, Waynesburg Central 10 -- The Cougars won a Section 4-AAA slugfest on the road at Waynesburg.
Charleroi (4-7, 8-8) led 3-0 after two innings, but the Raiders rallied to a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the third inning.
Waynesburg (4-7, 4-10) extended its lead to 7-3 in the fourth inning.
Charleroi plated two runs in the top of the fifth inning, and the Raiders countered with a run in the bottom of the inning for an 8-5 lead.
The Cougars pulled into the lead with three runs in the top of the sixth inning and four in the seventh.
Waynesburg rallied late with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Ethan Hadsell led Charleroi with two hits and three RBI. Tyler O'Neil drove in two runs and Joey Campbell finished with three singles. Logan Koteles was the winning pitcher.
Ross Jones, Devin McCall and Tyler Switalski all drove in two runs for Waynesburg. Switalski finished with a double and two singles.
