In starting his fourth season as Southmoreland's head football coach, SHS alumnus Dave Keefer has the same lofty expectations as in his first three seasons.
"The seniors have been part of this since their freshman year, and they know what to expect from the team and coaches," Keefer said. "I expect to make the playoffs, and expect to be in the running for the section championship."
But, he doesn't take those expectations lightly.
"There is so much parity competing for the section and the playoffs. Elizabeth Forward made the WPIAL championship game. Mount Pleasant, South Park, South Allegheny, and us (will be in the playoff chase)," said Keefer.
Keefer's 2019 team ended a 40-year playoff drought and ended all those annoying preseason questions concerning when that streak would end.
Southmoreland finished 3-3 in last year's COVID-shortened season. The Scotties lost record-setting quarterback Zach Cernuto, plus standouts Jacob Poole, Mason Basinger, and Ray Hribal to graduation, among others.
However, the Scotties return six starters on offense and eight starters on defense.
Senior running back Anthony Govern (6-1, 225) is "the best athlete on the team, so he is most obvious (to replace Cernuto at quarterback)."
Govern fared well in summer seven-on-seven competitions, in which the Scotties were a combined 9-3.
A major part of that success were seniors Isaac Trout (5-10, 170) and J.J. Bloom (6-1, 150).
In the backfield, Southmoreland will have "a stable of running backs" with seniors Noah Phillips (5-7, 200) and Josh Bass (5-8, 160), juniors Tray Whetsel (5-9, 185) and Jeffrey Johnson (5-8, 194), and sophomores Austin Mough (5-9, 170) and Ronnie Collins (5-11, 145).
Returning linemen are senior Korey Ansell (6-3, 285) and junior Mason Neiderhiser (6-0, 260) at the tackle positions. Sophomore Aiden Corvin (6-1, 215) will take over at center.
Also vying for positions are junior Kaleb Tkacs (5-11, 200) and senior Che Knopsnider (6-1, 215), who moved into the district from Connellsville.
Freshman Jake Kaylor will handle the kicking duties after the graduation of Andrew Rodriguez.
Govern, Ansell, Neiderhiser, Trout, Bloom, Phillips, Bass, Collins, and Johnson will be among those seeing action on defense.
Keefer said it was good to get some hitting in with the start of drills, as opposed to last year's COVID interruptions.
"Last year was hectic throughout society and it's nice to have a regular camp. We were fortunate to even play, given the circumstances," said Keefer.
One addition to the coaching staff is Scott Brown, who was a standout on Southmoreland's 1979 Keystone Conference championship team. As a long-time official, one of his duties is working on discipline to significantly reduce the team's penalties.
