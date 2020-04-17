The new normal created by the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic has affected all aspects of life, including team and individual sports.
The 2020 DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon weekend was canceled early on, but organizers left a door open for those who had already registered for the Sunday, May 3 race many months ago, with the opportunity to “virtually” run their particular race.
So, for those who opt to run in lieu of a taking a refund, the Herald-Standard sports department would like to post your results after following the procedures to successfully register times and other pertinent data to the marathon’s website. The marathon site has encouraged all involved in the virtual runs to use the event hashtag #MOVEPittsburgh when posting to social media.
The time parameters to post results to the marathon website are April 1 to May 15, so reporting to the sports department will adhere to those guidelines, accepting information through Sunday, May 16, with the hope to put it all together by the end of that week.
All runners are asked to please follow all suggestions and safety rules set forth by the marathon folks.
All runner’s information (distance, course, time, photos, things like that) can be emailed to either of the department’s email addresses: hssports@heraldstandard.com and/or sportsnuts@hotmail.com. Please do not call in the information. The emails are easily accessible by the staff and lend themselves to be downloaded and archived, while phone calls can easily slip through the cracks and unfortunately, be overlooked.
We imagine a lot of creativity will be employed to complete the virtual run, especially for groups participating in the relay or those trying to set up a 26.2- or 13.1-mile course through the area’s cities, townships and boroughs.
Be safe and good luck!
