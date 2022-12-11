Ty Keffer poured in a game-high 45 points to lead Southmoreland to an 83-80 victory over Derry Saturday in the WCCA Shootout.
Keffer pours in 45 points in Scotties' 83-80 win
- By the Herald-Standard
Sunday, December 11, 2022 12:12 PM
Ty Keffer poured in a game-high 45 points to lead Southmoreland to an 83-80 victory over Derry Saturday in the WCCA Shootout.
The Scotties (3-0) led 25-17, 45-35 and 63-54 at the quarter breaks. Derry held a 26-20 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Ronnie Collins scored 15 and Noah Felentzer added 10 for Southmoreland.
Nate Papuga led the Trojans (3-2) with 28 points.
Monessen 55, Burrell 53 -- The Greyhounds fended off the Bucs' second half rally for a victory in the WCCA Shootout.
Monessen (3-1) led 17-4 after the first quarte and 30-20 at halftime. Burrell (1-3) held a 30-25 advantage in the second half.
Lorenzo Gardner led the Greyhounds with 17 points. Jaisean Blackman scored 12 and Dante DeFelices added 10.
Macky Bennis paced Burrell with a game-high 26 points. Travis Bitar finished with 10.
Kiski Area 90, Belle Vernon 59 -- The Cavaliers outscored the Leopards in the second half, 50-21, to secure a win in the WCCA Shootout.
Zion Moored scored a game-high 33 points for Belle Vernon (1-3). Trevor Kovatch finished with 16 points.
Noah Thimons led Kiski Area with 22 points. Terry Martin finished with 15 points, and Dom Dininno, Jason Flemm and Isaiah Gonzalez all scored 11.
Yough 48, Norwin 40 -- Terek Crosby scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Cougars to a victory in the WCCA Shootout.
Yough led 21-19 at halftime and then held a slight 27-21 advantage in the second half for the win.
Adam Bilinsky led Norwin (3-1) with 17 points. Justin Weaver scored 13 and Collin Gunzburger added 11.
Valley 32, Mount Pleasant 18 -- Mount Pleasant was unable to muster any offense in a loss in the WCCA Shootout.
Connor Pavlocak scored nine points for Mount Pleasant (0-5). Keyziyah Clay led Valley with eight points.
Girls basketball
Morgantown 50, Albert Gallatin 35 -- The home team pulled away in the second quarter for a non-section victory against the visiting Lady Colonials.
Morgantown led 12-11 after the first quarter and built a 27-15 cushion at halftime. Albert Gallatin cut the gap to 33-27, but Morgantown finished strong with a 17-8 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Courtlyn Turner scored 11 and Grayce Panos added 10 for the Lady Colonials. Sofia Wassieck led Morgantown with 14 points.
