Ty Keffer poured in a game-high 44 points Friday night to lead visiting Southmoreland to a 73-66 Section 3-AAAA victory at Elizabeth Forward.
Southmoreland (1-1, 8-3) led 18-17, 31-28 and 53-47 at the quarter breaks.
Andrew Cook paced the Warriors (0-2, 4-8) with 22 points. Zach Jones (13), Isaiah Turner (12), and Charlie Nigut (10) also scored in double figures.
Geibel Catholic 100, West Greene 62 -- Tre White became the second Geibel Catholic player to hit the 1,000-point milestone this season with a 30-point effort in a Section 2-A victory over visiting West Greene.
White needed 27 points to reach that goal and had 24 of those by halftime and scored point No. 1,000 in the third quarter.
A first quarter of offensive fireworks ended with the Gators up 32-21 and they increased their lead to 56-38 by halftime. Geibel put up 30 more points in the third to go up 86-49 and hit the century mark in the fourth quarter.
Jeffrey Johnson added 13 points for the Gators.
Jaydis Kennedy scored his 1,000th point for Geibel in a 52-44 win over visiting Carmichaels on Dec. 16.
The Pioneers fall to 1-1 in section play and 2-9 overall.
Laurel Highlands 60, Albert Gallatin 33 -- Keondre DeShields nearly outscored the Colonials by himself in the Mustangs' Section 3-AAAA road victory.
DeShields scored 31 points, including 12 points in the second quarter. Shane Layton finished with nine points.
Laurel Highlands was playing its second game without senior Rodney Gallagher who was in San Antonio set to play in Saturday's All-American Bowl football game. The Mustangs also defeated Elizabeth Forward without Gallagher on Tuesday, 80-58, as Deshields scored 34 points.
Laurel Highlands (2-0, 9-1) led AG 29-15 at halftime and then put the game away with a 31-18 advantage in the second half.
Aiden Black finished with 12 points for Albert Gallatin (0-2, 3-8).
Brownsville 49, Mount Pleasant 37 -- The Falcons kept their hold on second place in Section 4-AAA with a victory over the visiting Vikings.
Damarion Brown led the way for Brownsville (3-1, 7-2) with a game-high 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Cedric Harrison added 14 points.
The Falcons led 10-8 after the first quarter, 24-16 at halftime and 36-28 after three quarters.
Yukon Daniels paced Mount Pleasant (1-2, 2-9) with three 3-pointers and 13 points. Chase McClay followed with 10 points.
Peters Township 77, Connellsville 25 -- The visitors led 25-7 after the first quarter and 54-14 at halftime for a Section 1-AAAAA road victory at Connellsville.
Jack Dunbar led Peters Township (1-1, 8-3) with a game-high 20 points. Brendan McCullough scored 13 and Thomas Aspinall added 10.
Roman Riccelli finished with seven points for the Falcons (0-2, 0-12).
Washington 56, Yough 37 -- The Prexies returned home with a Section 4-AAA over the Cougars.
Washington (4-0, 8-2) pulled away in the middle two quarters with a 33-15 advantage.
De'Ondre Daugherty had scoring honors for the Prexies with 15 points. Ruben Gordon added 13.
Terek Crosby shared game-scoring honors for Yough (1-2, 5-7) with 15 points. Tyler Travillion finished with 12 points.
Bentworth 66, Carmichaels 55 -- Landon Urcho scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Bearcats to a Section 4-AA home victory.
Bentworth (2-2, 7-4) led 15-8 after the first quarter, but the Mikes cut the deficit to 24-20 at halftime. The Bearcats increased their lead to 45-32 after three quarters.
Christopher Harper added 18 points for Bentworth and Christian May added 13.
Dominic Colarusso paced Carmichaels (1-2, 7-5) with 18 points. Liam Lohr made five 3-pointers to finish with 16 points.
Burgettstown 68, Beth-Center 50 -- The Blue Devils held the Bulldogs to nine points in the both the second and third quarters for a Section 4-AA road victory.
Zack Schrockman scored a game-high 22 points for Burgettstown (2-1, 4-5). Caleb Russell (17), Andrew Bredel (12), and James Leuice (11) also finished in double figures.
Brody Tharp finished with 15 points for Beth-Center (0-4, 1-10). Jason Zellie added 12.
Chartiers-Houston 73, Frazier 53 -- The visiting Bucs scored at least 20 points in three of the four quarters for a Section 4-AA road victory.
Chartiers-Houston led 21-12, 33-27 and 53-40 at the quarter breaks.
Jake Mele scored 22 points for the Bucs. Nate Gregory finished with 20 points and Justin Buckingham added 14.
Keyshaun Thompson led the Commodores (0-3, 1-11) with 12 points. Logan Butcher scored 10.
Monessen 61, Jefferson-Morgan 58 -- The Greyhounds rallied in the fourth quarter for a Section 2-A road victory.
The Rockets (1-1, 7-5) led 16-5 after the first quarter, but Monessen rallied for a 31-30 halftime lead. Jefferson-Morgan regained the lead after the third quarter, 48-45.
Lorenzo Gardner scored a game-high 20 points for Monessen (2-0, 9-1). Davontae Clayton finished with 15 points and Jaisean Blackman added 10.
Houston Guesman led Jefferson-Morgan with 18 points. Brendan Wood finished with 10 points.
Mapletown 71, California 54 -- The Maples pulled into the lead in the second quarter and didn't look back for a Section 2-A road victory.
The Trojans led 13-11 after the first quarter. Mapletown moved ahead at halftime, 33-27, and added to its lead after three quarters at 52-43.
Landan Stevenson led the way for the Maples with a game-high 28 points. Braden McIntire scored 16 points and Roger Gradek added 14.
Dom Martini scored 11 points and Caden Powell added 10 for California.
Girls basketball
Charleroi 54, Ringgold 34 -- The Lady Cougars picked up a non-section road victory against the Lady Rams.
Charleroi (6-3) led 25-13 at halftime and 37-21 after three quarters.
McKenna DeUnger scored a game-high 24 points for the Lady Cougars. Bella Carroto finished with 15 points and Addison Conrad added eight.
Abbey Whaley led Ringgold (2-9) with 21 points. Alexa Schwab scored eight points.
