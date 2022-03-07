Waynesburg Central’s Mac Church and Rocco Welsh, along with Connellsville’s Jared Keslar, emerged from the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship Saturday afternoon with a district gold medal and berth into the PIAA Tournament.
The top four places advanced to the PIAA Championships to be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Church won the 132-pound title with a 14-1 major decision over Connellsville’s Chad Ozias. Welsh also won by major decision, defeating Canon-McMillan’s Matthew Furman, 19-7, for the gold medal at 172 pounds.
Keslar secured the gold medal at 160 pounds with a 9-2 decision over West Allegheny’s Shawn Taylor.
Four local wrestlers fell short of a district title with a loss in the title bout.
The Raiders’ Colton Stoneking was edged by Hempfield’s Briar Priest, 7-5, in the 138-pound final. Teammate Brody Evans lost in the 189-pound final by a 18-2 technical fall in 3:09 to Mt. Lebanon’s Maclance Stout. Waynesburg’s Noah Tustin was edged in the 285-pound final, 3-2, by Greensburg Salem’s Billy McChesney.
Belle Vernon’s Cole Weightman, battling back from an injury suffered during football season, lost 1-0 in the 215-pound bronze medal bout to Thomas Jeferson’s Brian Finnerty.
All three local wrestlers in the 3rd-place consolation final had bronze medal-winning performances.
Waynesburg’s Zander Phatorus won a 5-2 decision at 126 pounds against Pine-Richland’s Anthony Ferraro. Connellsville’s Lonzy Vielma rebounded in the 138-pound third-place bout with a 5-2 decision over Franklin Regional’s Nathan Stone.
Belle Vernon’s Logan Hoffman won the 172-pound bronze medal with a 6-4 decision against Armstrong’s Connor Jacobs.
Connellsville’s Evan Petrovich closed his season by winning the 5th-place consolation final at 113 pounds with a fall in 1:26 over Plum’s Sam Snyder. Belle Vernon’s Kole Doppelheuer finished fifth at 138 pounds with a 2-0 decision over North Allegheny’s Jayson Flener.
A pair of Waynesburg wrestlers advance to the 5th-place consolation with mixed results.
Eli Makel won a 5-2 decision over Chartiers Valley at 215 pounds. Nate Jones lost a 9-1 major decision at 145 pounds to Butler’s Levi Donnel.
