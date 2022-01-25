HILLER -- Brownsville girls basketball coach Patty Columbia was hoping to see senior Emma Seto join her two sisters in the 1,000-point club on Monday night.
While Seto came up a few points short of that goal, Columbia was extremely pleased with the result just the same.
Seto scored a game-high 18 points to help the host Lady Falcons defeat McGuffey, 49-47, in a Section 2-AAA battle as Columbia's squad took a big step towards clinching a WPIAL playoff berth.
The Lady Highlanders held a three-point halftime lead but Brownsville turned the momentum with a big third quarter and hit several key shots in the fourth to hold off the visitors.
"It’s a huge section win for us," Columbia said. "This has positioned us very well to be at least the fourth-place team in the section. We’ve still got some work to do though."
The victory gives the third-place Lady Falcons (5-2, 7-6) a three-game lead over fifth-place McGuffey (2-5, 6-9) and Bentworth. The top four teams in the section qualify for the postseason.
Seto needed 22 points to become the third member of her family along with older sisters Maris Seto and Alie Seto to hit the 1,000 milestone. Currently at 996, she'll look to get the four more points she needs when Brownsville hosts Charleroi in another section game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
"Charleroi is very good so we’ve got our work cut out for us," Columbia said. "And South Park and Waynesburg (the top two teams in the section) are so good ... we knew we had to come out and beat the other teams and so far we’ve been successful at doing that."
Seto had an off-shooting night and was just four of 10 from the foul line but contributed in other ways with rebounds, steals, assists and good ballhandling.
"She was feeling the pressure," Columbia said of Seto. "We as a community added to it. We wanted to generate some excitement. We’re tired of hearing about negativity in Brownsville so we wanted to get people out here and see something positive.
"The energy in here was awesome, the pep band, the student section and all the fans and a lot of people watching livestream. It was really exciting for our school. But, unfortunately, they’ll all have to come back on Wednesday."
Brownsville got strong performances from Meghan Velosky and Zhariah Reed who scored 14 and 13 points, respectively. Velosky swished four 3-pointers and Reed added two treys, including a clutch one in the final minutes.
"They were triple-teaming Emma but these girls love her so much they kept trying to force it in to her and we kept telling Meghan and Zhariah to shoot the ball," Columbia said. "I admire how much they were trying to help Emma get to 1,000 but I’m glad they stepped up and hit some shots and helped us get this very important win."
Taylor Schumacher led McGuffey with 12 points and Claire Redd followed with 11.
The Lady Highlanders led 15-11 after the first quarter and 23-20 at halftime.
Seto, who had just six points at halftime, matched that total with a spurt of three consecutive baskets early in the third quarter. The first two came seconds apart as she hit a layup then stole the inbounds pass and scored again. A bucket off an offensive rebound gave Brownsville a 26-25 lead.
There were five lead changes and one tie in the third quarter but three straight 3-pointers by Velosky helped the Lady Falcons carry a 36-34 advantage into the fourth quarter.
"Meghan has a beautiful shot and hit some big threes," Columbia said. "She stepped up big for us."
A 3-pointer by Schumacher early in the fourth period put the Lady Highlanders in front 38-36 but Brownsville answered with a jump shot by A'zyia Dade and two free throws by Seto to put the hosts ahead 40-38.
The Lady Falcons would never trail again.
Hailee Kay made one of two foul shots to get McGuffey within one but Reed and Seto both scored on driving layups to make it 44-39.
Baskets by Redd and Kay got the Lady Highlanders within one point again but Reed answered with a dagger 3-pointer that gave Brownsville a 47-43 lead with 1:19 remaining.
"That was a huge, huge shot," Columbia said.
Reed fouled out soon after, meaning the Lady Falcons had to play the final 1:11 without their best ballhandler.
"We were nervous when she got that fifth foul," Columbia said. "She’s a young freshman and she plays hard. We had to compensate a little bit with her being out."
Hannah Shingle made a pair of free throws to get McGuffey within two and Seto made one of two from the line to make it 48-45 with 19 seconds left.
The Lady Highlanders eschewed a potential tying 3-pointer as Redd scored inside to whittle the gap to one with 4.5 seconds left after a McGuffey timeout.
Seto got free on the inbound pass and was shoved out of bounds as she dribbled up court with :00.9 left on the clock. An intentional foul was called and Seto hit one of two free throws to cap the scoring. Dade inbounded the ball for Brownsville but it went off Seto and out out bounds with :00.3 on the clock.
It was by design, sort of, according to Columbia.
"We told A’zyia we have to get the ball in somehow over on our end of the court but don’t fire it just make sure you hit somebody with it and some time will expire," Columbia explained. "We knew then with three-tenths of a second left they wouldn't have time to catch and shoot so we told our players just don’t foul anybody on the inbound."
McGuffey's only hope was to have a long pass tipped in but it threw in a normal inbound pass and time expired.
"This was a very good team effort," Columbia said. "They played well. I’m very proud of them. Emma played her heart out. I know she wanted to get it (1,000) tonight so bad but she can do it Wednesday, we'll take the win tonight."
